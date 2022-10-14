ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newburgh, NY

msmc.edu

Halloween hounds delight Mount students during midterm crunch

At 18 months, Harley the golden retriever is already a pro therapy dog. He delighted the students of Mount Saint Mary College on Monday, October 17. Halloween’s on the horizon, but the spookiest thing for college students this month is midterms. Thankfully, it was all treats and no tricks...
NEWBURGH, NY
msmc.edu

Mount Cybersecurity major lands internship at West Point

Mount Saint Mary College student Jameson Suraci of Hopewell Junction, N.Y., a Cybersecurity major, landed an analyst intern position at West Point Military Academy for the Fall 2022 semester. Suraci is a Cybersecurity Analyst intern, working with software programs such as Microsoft Sentinel and Azure to complete log analytics, as...
HOPEWELL JUNCTION, NY
msmc.edu

Mount law professor to discuss parent-child privilege

As part of the Investigating Research on Campus (iROC) series at Mount Saint Mary College, Michael Fox, associate professor of Business Law and Pre-Law Advisor, will present “Tell Mom or Dad? Not So Fast! They May be Called to Testify,” on October 27 at 4 p.m. in room 218 of the Dominican Center.
NEWBURGH, NY

