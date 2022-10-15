Read full article on original website
Kalkine : Netflix Australia Makes Big Announcement
Netflix, after months of subscription losses, has unveiled a new plan whereby customers will have the option to subscribe to a cheaper ad- based service. The new service, called ‘Basic With Ads’ Will begin in Australia on 4 November and will cost subscribers $6.99 per month.
What is boosting Insurance Australia’s (ASX:IAG) share price today?
IAG to conduct an on-market share buy-back of up to AU$350 million. The buyback announcement came after the high court decision regarding business interruption cases. IAG shares were trading at AU$4.88 apiece up 1.46% at 11:30 AM AEDT. Insurance Australia Group Limited (ASX:IAG) on Monday announced that it will conduct...
Kalkine: RBA expects to raise smaller interest rates further
The Reserve Bank of Australia deputy governor expects interest rates to continue to rise further in the coming months. Speaking at the 2022 AFIA Conference in Sydney on Tuesday, Michele Bullock pointed out that the central bank can achieve a similar tightening in rates to its global peers through smaller hikes, adding that the increase of 25 basis points in October was influenced by local economic circumstances.
Why is Johns Lyng (ASX:JLG) in news today?
Victorian government appoints long-time partner Johns Lyng for Victoria flood recovery. Johns Lyng also assisted Victoria in recovering from storm damages last year. Australia-based integrated building services company Johns Lyng Group Limited (ASX:JLG) announced on ASX today (17 October 2022) that it has been engaged by the Victorian Government’s Emergency Recovery Victoria (ERV) to provide assistance to people impacted by the ongoing flood tragedy in Victoria.
US stocks close higher with earnings season on focus; RBLX, BAC rally
Benchmark US indices inched higher on Monday, October 17, as the market participants seemed to have moved their focus into the ongoing third-quarter earnings season, amid a flurry of economic challenges weighing on sentiments. The S&P 500 rose 2.65 per cent to 3,677.95. The Dow Jones was up 1.86 per...
Kalkine: The Star fined with $100m l Sydney casino licence suspended | Trending News
On October 17, NSW Independent Casino Commission announced suspending Australian casino firm Star Entertainment Group's licence and fined the casino giant $100 million. Watch this trending news for the latest report.
Kalkine : Why big Australian companies facing cyberattacks?
Cyberattacks and data breaches in Australia have been on the rise. In an effort to minimise this destructive trend, the Australian government is reframing its cybersecurity frameworks and policies to strengthen against such incidents. Watch out this video for more.
Air NZ (NZX:AIR) announces retail bond offer of NZ$75 million
Air New Zealand has made a rights offer of fixed-rate bonds. The offer opens today (17 October) and closes on 20 October. The current bonds quoted on the NZX Debt market will mature on 28 October. Air New Zealand Limited (NZX: AIR), the national carrier of New Zealand, said on...
Raiden Resources (ASX:RDN) issues update on loyalty option placement
Raiden Resources (ASX:RDN) has announced a loyalty option placement for the eligible shareholders. The eligible shareholders are entitled to one loyalty option for every five fully paid ordinary shares. Loyalty options are priced at AU$0.001 apiece and are planned to be listed. The loyalty option placement is fully underwritten by...
Kalkine: Which ASX materials penny stocks are rising above 18% today?
The S&P/ASX200 index was up at 1:10 pm this afternoon, gaining 95.90 points or 1.44%. In the first 10 minutes of the trade itself today, the ASX 200 was trading up by 1.35%. Over the last five days, the index has gained 1.74% but is down 9.19% for the previous year to date. The shares we explore in this segment: Stelar Metals (ASX:SLB), Larvotto Resources (ASX:LRV) and Strike Resources (ASX:SRK).
How have these ASX-listed IT stocks fared in the last 52 weeks
The technology sector generated AU$167 billion for the Australian economy in 2020‑21. In terms of market capitalisation, the ASX information technology index increased by more than 120% for the period between June 2019 and June 2021. According to the Australian trade and investment commission (Austrade), the technology sector generated...
3 key energy stocks to keep your eye on
Energy companies are set to miss their target to install domestic smart meters this year. The meters are crucial to reducing energy demand and preventing blackouts during winter. The UK's energy regulator Ofgem has fixed a target of installing about three million smart meters this year for domestic firms. However,...
Why is Archaea Energy's (LFG) stock rising today?
The LFG stock jumped over 52 per cent in the morning trading on October 17. The company has agreed to be acquired by a leading oil and gas firm on Monday. The total acquisition deal would value at over US$ 4 billion. Stocks of the renewable natural gas or RNG...
Kalkine: ASX climbs 1.41% on Wall St rally | Tech stocks jump 2.36%
Today, the Australian share market traded on a positive note. As of 18 October, 10:16 am AEDT, the ASX 200 index was gaining 1.41 per cent. Over the last five days, the index has gained 1.71 per cent but is down 9.22 per cent for the previous year to date. The ASX All-Ordinaries index was up today, gaining 1.38 per cent. Watch this video for the latest Australian Market Commentary, Stock Market News, Business News and more.
Kalkine : ASX to rebound. Westpac in talks with Tyro
The Australian share market is expected to rebound this morning. Westpac confirms it is in talks with Tyro Payments. Rio Tinto is to modernize its JV to develop Rhodes Ridge iron ore project. HUB24 has achieved another strong quarter of growth with platforms delivering net inflows of $3 billion.
Kalkine : Why Apple and Goldman Sachs are offering high-yield savings accounts?
Apple recently announced its partnership with Goldman Sachs. The company is soon to launch a new Savings account feature for its Apple Card credit cardholders, allowing them to save and grow their "Daily Cash". The cashback rewards received from one's Apple Card purchases are called "daily cash". This feature would enable customers to deposit cashback rewards into a high-yield savings account automatically.
UK inflation accelerates to 40-year high as food prices rise
British food prices rose at the fastest pace since 1980 last month, driving inflation back to a 40-year high and heaping pressure on the embattled government to balance the books without gutting help for the nation's poorest residents
A look at five dividend paying ASX gold stocks
Gold has gained attention again after being weighed by rising interest rates last week. The Australian stock market has remained weak in the past few days. While gold, and by extension ASX 200 gold shares, were weighed by rising interest rates last week, the yellow metal has recovered some losses so far this week. Gold has gained attention as the prices rose to US$1,650 per ounce.
ASX to open lower | IGO CEO Peter Bradford has died | Kalkine Media
The Australian share market is expected open lower this morning. IGO’s Managing Director & CEO Peter Bradford passed away suddenly. IAG will undertake an on-market share buy-back of up to $350 million. Core Lithium wishes to announce that the resignation of MD Stephen Biggins.
Look through FYI Resources’ (ASX:FYI) progress across HPA project
FYI Resources (ASX:FYI) is developing its high-purity alumina (HPA) project to tap into opportunities in the burgeoning lithium-ion battery market. Last year, the company joined hands with Alcoa of Australia to develop its HPA project. Under a collaboration with EcoGraf, FYI Resources is developing an HPA-doped carbon coating material for...
