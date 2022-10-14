Read full article on original website
New Zealand farmers hit streets to protest cow-burp tax plan
WELLINGTON, New Zealand — (AP) — Farmers across New Zealand took to the streets on their tractors Thursday to protest government plans to tax cow burps and other greenhouse gas emissions, although the rallies were smaller than many had expected. Lobby group Groundswell New Zealand helped organize more...
Berkeley calls on US to stand with Iranian women
BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) – The Berkeley City Council passed a resolution calling on the United States government, including President Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco), to stand more explicitly with Iranian women in their fight against repressive laws. “Our sisters in Iran need us to stand with them,” Councilwoman Kate Harrison stated […]
Flood of forlorn Venezuelans brave jungle crossing in Panama
Wading through knee-deep mud, some limping, hundreds of Venezuelan migrants battle against fatigue with their eye on the prize: hope for a new life in the United States. But like most of her fellow migrants, she vowed to "keep trying" until she gets into the United States.
University of Chicago receives backlash, threats over Institute of Politics panel on Iran protests
The University of Chicago said it received repeated backlash and ultimately a direct threat over a panel discussion the Institute of Politics had planned about protests in Iran.
