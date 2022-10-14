Read full article on original website
Watercolor Birds
My name is Jami Millon and I am a 4 and a half year oligodendroglioma survivor. Due to the location of my tumor, I lost a lot of strength and function in my right (drawing) hand. I have been working with a local cancer organization for several years to get some function restored. The bird reminds me that even with brain cancer, I can soar and accomplish things with time and patience. This piece was done on watercolor paper with pigmented ink and watercolors.
The Journey
My piece was created after a lung cancer diagnosis and treatment. I had just lost my best friend to stomach cancer when they found my lung cancer. I was treated with radiation. It was a stressful time for me and my family. This piece was very cathartic in that it allowed me to dispel some of the anger in a non violent manner. You can see the chaos and frustration in the piece. The gold and white represent freedom while the black and dark red represent the fear and anger. It is dark but it brought me light.
From Pain to Gain: My Family Moved Away After My Cancer, But It All Worked Out
After my cancer diagnosis, my family moved to Florida, which upset me at first, but ended up being a good thing. There’s been a lot of change in recent years following my recovery from cancer. First, I learned that my parents were selling our childhood home and moving to...
