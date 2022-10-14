My piece was created after a lung cancer diagnosis and treatment. I had just lost my best friend to stomach cancer when they found my lung cancer. I was treated with radiation. It was a stressful time for me and my family. This piece was very cathartic in that it allowed me to dispel some of the anger in a non violent manner. You can see the chaos and frustration in the piece. The gold and white represent freedom while the black and dark red represent the fear and anger. It is dark but it brought me light.

