Daily Log 10.13.2022
Cambridge Police Daily Log: October 13th, 2022
Type #
Date & Time
10/13/202207:58
INCIDENT22007946-1
UNREGISTERED MOTOR VEHICLE * C90 S9
GENERAL LOCATIONS IN CAMBRIDGE
A Cambridge resident was issued a criminal application for allowing a motor vehicle to be parked without a valid registration and uninsured motor vehicle on Athens Street.
10/13/202208:48
INCIDENT22007947-1
B&E MV IN DAYTIME OR NIGHTTIME FOR MISDEMEANOR C26
UPLAND RD
Cambridge Police was contacted by a Cambridge resident who wanted to report his vehicle being broken into.
10/13/202209:07
INCIDENT22007948-1
MASSACHUSETTS AVE
Cambridge Police responded to Massachusetts Avenue for a report of a disturbance.
10/13/202209:29
INCIDENT22007949-1
DEFACE PROPERTY C266 S126
BROADWAY
Officers took a report for defacing property on a bathroom wall.
10/13/202209:29
INCIDENT22007950-1
B&E MV / BOAT NIGHTTIME FOR FELONY C266 S16
RICE ST
A Rice Street resident called Cambridge Police to report the theft of a catalytic converter from her car.
10/13/202209:38
INCIDENT22007951-1
LARCENY FROM BUILDING C266 S20
THIRD ST
A Third Street resident called Cambridge Police to report that her bicycles were stolen from in front of her building.
10/13/202212:05
INCIDENT22007955-1
LARCENY UNDER $1200 C266 S30(1)
BRATTLE ST
A New Hampshire resident called the Cambridge Police to report her purse stolen from her visit at Harvard Square.
10/13/202212:39
INCIDENT22007958-1
MISC. REPORT TYPE
GARDEN ST
A resident of Garden Street turned in two pistols that he no longer wanted.
10/13/202213:08
INCIDENT22007957-1
A&B ON +60/DISABLED PERSONW/SERIOUS INJURY C265 S1
MASSACHUSETTS AVE
A Cambridge resident called the Cambridge Police Department to report a past assault.
10/13/202213:30
INCIDENT22007963-1
UNREGISTERED MOTOR VEHICLE * C90 S9
LARCH RD
Officers responded to the area of Larch Rd for a report an unregistered motor vehicle parked on a way.
10/13/202214:05
INCIDENT22007960-1
LARCENY FROM BUILDING C266 S20
MASSACHUSETTS AVE
Cambridge Police was contacted by a Cambridge resident for a someone breaking into his locker at fitness center.
10/13/202214:11
INCIDENT22007961-1
STALKING C265 S43
BISHOP ALLEN DR 3
A Bishop Allen resident called Cambridge Police to complain of stalking.
10/13/202214:30
ARREST22007964-1
WARRANT ARREST REPORT
ALEWIFE BROOK PKWY
Anthony Malanson, 41, unhoused out of Boston, was placed under arrest for a warrant out of Somerville District Court after police attempted to trespass him from a department store located at Alewife Brook Pkwy.
10/13/202214:45
INCIDENT22007966-1
B&E FOR MISDEMEANOR C266 S16A
MASSACHUSETTS AVE
A Massachusetts Avenue resident reports a breaking and entering.
10/13/202214:48
INCIDENT22007965-1
LARCENY UNDER $1200 C266 S30(1)
MASSACHUSETTS AVE
Cambridge Police responded to Mass Ave. for a shoplifting.
10/13/202215:12
INCIDENT22007970-1
LARCENY FROM BUILDING C266 S20
MASSACHUSETTS AVE
A Massachusetts Avenue resident reports a larceny from a building.
10/13/202216:24
INCIDENT22007973-1
VANDALIZE PROPERTY C266 S126A
SODEN ST
A Soden Street resident reports vandalism to their motor vehicle.
10/13/202216:45
INCIDENT22007969-1
LARCENY FROM BUILDING C266 S20
MEMORIAL DR
A Somerville resident reports a larceny from a building.
10/13/202217:16
INCIDENT22007972-1
ASSAULT & BATTERY (A&B), AGGRAVATED C265 S13A/D
MASSACHUSETTS AVE
Cambridge Police responded to Mass. Ave for a report of an assault in progress.
10/13/202217:20
ARREST22007971-1
WARRANT ARREST REPORT
PEARL ST
Cambridge Police responded to a Pearl Street address for a report of a disturbance. After an investigation, it was determined that the individual causing the disturbance, a John Evans, 45, 280 Pearl Street in Cambridge, had a warrant out of Cambridge District Court for Posssession of a Class A Drug and was subsequently placed under arrest.
10/13/202217:39
INCIDENT22007976-1
UNLICENSED OPERATION OF MV C90 S10
AMES ST
Cambridge Police responded to the area of Ames Street fora reported motor vehicle crash. While on-scene, it was determined that one of the operators of the motor vehicles involved did not have a valid Massachusetts license. They were summonsed to Cambridge District Court for Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle.
10/13/202217:59
INCIDENT22007974-1
LARCENY UNDER $1200 C266 S30(1)
CAMBRIDGE ST
A Cambridge resident reported the theft of his mountain bike. The bike, a dark blue Schwinn model with oversize tires, had been locked up outside of the 1000 block of Cambridge Street at 3:10 PM. The victim returned ten minutes later only to find the front tire and lock left behind by the suspect. The bike is valued at $500.
10/13/202218:11
INCIDENT22007975-1
TRAFFIC INVESTIGATIONS
PORTLAND ST
Cambridge Police responded to Portland Street to document a report of a motor vehicle crash with a bicyclist, which resulted in personal injury. The bicyclist was treated and medically cleared on-site.
10/13/202218:16
TRAFFIC22007978-1
LEAVE SCENE OF PROPERTY DAMAGE C90 S24
CANAL PK
A Canal Park resident reports a hit and run with property damage to his motor vehicle that occurred up to a week ago allegedly by a neighbor.
10/13/202218:44
INCIDENT22007981-1
SHOPLIFTING BY CONCEALING MDSE C266 S30A
MASSACHUSETTS AVE
A Massachusetts business reports shoplifting over $300.
10/13/202219:51
INCIDENT22007979-1
CRIMINAL HARASSMENT
IRVING ST
A Cambridge resident reported being harassed by neighbors.
10/13/202221:52
TRAFFIC22007982-1
LEAVE SCENE OF PERSONAL INJURY C90 S24
CAMBRIDGE ST
Officers took a report for leaving the scene of a crash with personal injury. Pedestrian was using the parking lot as a cut through and was struck by a motorist backing up.
10/13/202222:03
INCIDENT22007984-1
UNLICENSED OPERATION OF MV C90 S10
BISHOP ALLEN DR
Cambridge Police conducted a motor vehicle stop at Bishop Allen Drive. Upon investigation, a resident of Allston was found to be in violation of Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle, as well as the initial violation of an Improper Turn. As a result, an application for a criminal complaint will be sought in Cambridge District Court.
10/13/202222:13
INCIDENT22007986-1
NUMBER PLATE VIOLATION ATTACHING / OBSCURING / FAI
COLUMBIA TER
Cambridge Police conducted a motor vehicle stop in front of Columbia Terrace. As a result, a resident of Warwick Rhode Island will be summonsed for Speeding, Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Attaching Plates, and Unregistered Motor Vehicle.
10/13/202222:13
INCIDENT22007983-1
B&E MV IN DAYTIME OR NIGHTTIME FOR MISDEMEANOR C26
CAMBRIDGE ST
Cambridge Police responded to Cambridge Street at Sixth Street for the report of a past breaking and entering to a motor vehicle.
10/13/202223:45
INCIDENT22007989-1
ASSAULT W/DANGEROUS WEAPON C265 S15B
MOONEY ST
Officers responded to the report of a person with a gun at a Mooney Street towing business after employees reportedly threatened another employee. A firearm was confiscated from the scene and taken into property.
