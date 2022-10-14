Daily Log 10.13.2022

Cambridge Police Daily Log: October 13th, 2022

10/13/202207:58

INCIDENT22007946-1

UNREGISTERED MOTOR VEHICLE * C90 S9

GENERAL LOCATIONS IN CAMBRIDGE

A Cambridge resident was issued a criminal application for allowing a motor vehicle to be parked without a valid registration and uninsured motor vehicle on Athens Street.

10/13/202208:48

INCIDENT22007947-1

B&E MV IN DAYTIME OR NIGHTTIME FOR MISDEMEANOR C26

UPLAND RD

Cambridge Police was contacted by a Cambridge resident who wanted to report his vehicle being broken into.

10/13/202209:07

INCIDENT22007948-1

MASSACHUSETTS AVE

Cambridge Police responded to Massachusetts Avenue for a report of a disturbance.

10/13/202209:29

INCIDENT22007949-1

DEFACE PROPERTY C266 S126

BROADWAY

Officers took a report for defacing property on a bathroom wall.

10/13/202209:29

INCIDENT22007950-1

B&E MV / BOAT NIGHTTIME FOR FELONY C266 S16

RICE ST

A Rice Street resident called Cambridge Police to report the theft of a catalytic converter from her car.

10/13/202209:38

INCIDENT22007951-1

LARCENY FROM BUILDING C266 S20

THIRD ST

A Third Street resident called Cambridge Police to report that her bicycles were stolen from in front of her building.

10/13/202212:05

INCIDENT22007955-1

LARCENY UNDER $1200 C266 S30(1)

BRATTLE ST

A New Hampshire resident called the Cambridge Police to report her purse stolen from her visit at Harvard Square.

10/13/202212:39

INCIDENT22007958-1

MISC. REPORT TYPE

GARDEN ST

A resident of Garden Street turned in two pistols that he no longer wanted.

10/13/202213:08

INCIDENT22007957-1

A&B ON +60/DISABLED PERSONW/SERIOUS INJURY C265 S1

MASSACHUSETTS AVE

A Cambridge resident called the Cambridge Police Department to report a past assault.

10/13/202213:30

INCIDENT22007963-1

UNREGISTERED MOTOR VEHICLE * C90 S9

LARCH RD

Officers responded to the area of Larch Rd for a report an unregistered motor vehicle parked on a way.

10/13/202214:05

INCIDENT22007960-1

LARCENY FROM BUILDING C266 S20

MASSACHUSETTS AVE

Cambridge Police was contacted by a Cambridge resident for a someone breaking into his locker at fitness center.

10/13/202214:11

INCIDENT22007961-1

STALKING C265 S43

BISHOP ALLEN DR 3

A Bishop Allen resident called Cambridge Police to complain of stalking.

10/13/202214:30

ARREST22007964-1

WARRANT ARREST REPORT

ALEWIFE BROOK PKWY

Anthony Malanson, 41, unhoused out of Boston, was placed under arrest for a warrant out of Somerville District Court after police attempted to trespass him from a department store located at Alewife Brook Pkwy.

10/13/202214:45

INCIDENT22007966-1

B&E FOR MISDEMEANOR C266 S16A

MASSACHUSETTS AVE

A Massachusetts Avenue resident reports a breaking and entering.

10/13/202214:48

INCIDENT22007965-1

LARCENY UNDER $1200 C266 S30(1)

MASSACHUSETTS AVE

Cambridge Police responded to Mass Ave. for a shoplifting.

10/13/202215:12

INCIDENT22007970-1

LARCENY FROM BUILDING C266 S20

MASSACHUSETTS AVE

A Massachusetts Avenue resident reports a larceny from a building.

10/13/202216:24

INCIDENT22007973-1

VANDALIZE PROPERTY C266 S126A

SODEN ST

A Soden Street resident reports vandalism to their motor vehicle.

10/13/202216:45

INCIDENT22007969-1

LARCENY FROM BUILDING C266 S20

MEMORIAL DR

A Somerville resident reports a larceny from a building.

10/13/202217:16

INCIDENT22007972-1

ASSAULT & BATTERY (A&B), AGGRAVATED C265 S13A/D

MASSACHUSETTS AVE

Cambridge Police responded to Mass. Ave for a report of an assault in progress.

10/13/202217:20

ARREST22007971-1

WARRANT ARREST REPORT

PEARL ST

Cambridge Police responded to a Pearl Street address for a report of a disturbance. After an investigation, it was determined that the individual causing the disturbance, a John Evans, 45, 280 Pearl Street in Cambridge, had a warrant out of Cambridge District Court for Posssession of a Class A Drug and was subsequently placed under arrest.

10/13/202217:39

INCIDENT22007976-1

UNLICENSED OPERATION OF MV C90 S10

AMES ST

Cambridge Police responded to the area of Ames Street fora reported motor vehicle crash. While on-scene, it was determined that one of the operators of the motor vehicles involved did not have a valid Massachusetts license. They were summonsed to Cambridge District Court for Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle.

10/13/202217:59

INCIDENT22007974-1

LARCENY UNDER $1200 C266 S30(1)

CAMBRIDGE ST

A Cambridge resident reported the theft of his mountain bike. The bike, a dark blue Schwinn model with oversize tires, had been locked up outside of the 1000 block of Cambridge Street at 3:10 PM. The victim returned ten minutes later only to find the front tire and lock left behind by the suspect. The bike is valued at $500.

10/13/202218:11

INCIDENT22007975-1

TRAFFIC INVESTIGATIONS

PORTLAND ST

Cambridge Police responded to Portland Street to document a report of a motor vehicle crash with a bicyclist, which resulted in personal injury. The bicyclist was treated and medically cleared on-site.

10/13/202218:16

TRAFFIC22007978-1

LEAVE SCENE OF PROPERTY DAMAGE C90 S24

CANAL PK

A Canal Park resident reports a hit and run with property damage to his motor vehicle that occurred up to a week ago allegedly by a neighbor.

10/13/202218:44

INCIDENT22007981-1

SHOPLIFTING BY CONCEALING MDSE C266 S30A

MASSACHUSETTS AVE

A Massachusetts business reports shoplifting over $300.

10/13/202219:51

INCIDENT22007979-1

CRIMINAL HARASSMENT

IRVING ST

A Cambridge resident reported being harassed by neighbors.

10/13/202221:52

TRAFFIC22007982-1

LEAVE SCENE OF PERSONAL INJURY C90 S24

CAMBRIDGE ST

Officers took a report for leaving the scene of a crash with personal injury. Pedestrian was using the parking lot as a cut through and was struck by a motorist backing up.

10/13/202222:03

INCIDENT22007984-1

UNLICENSED OPERATION OF MV C90 S10

BISHOP ALLEN DR

Cambridge Police conducted a motor vehicle stop at Bishop Allen Drive. Upon investigation, a resident of Allston was found to be in violation of Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle, as well as the initial violation of an Improper Turn. As a result, an application for a criminal complaint will be sought in Cambridge District Court.

10/13/202222:13

INCIDENT22007986-1

NUMBER PLATE VIOLATION ATTACHING / OBSCURING / FAI

COLUMBIA TER

Cambridge Police conducted a motor vehicle stop in front of Columbia Terrace. As a result, a resident of Warwick Rhode Island will be summonsed for Speeding, Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Attaching Plates, and Unregistered Motor Vehicle.

10/13/202222:13

INCIDENT22007983-1

B&E MV IN DAYTIME OR NIGHTTIME FOR MISDEMEANOR C26

CAMBRIDGE ST

Cambridge Police responded to Cambridge Street at Sixth Street for the report of a past breaking and entering to a motor vehicle.

10/13/202223:45

INCIDENT22007989-1

ASSAULT W/DANGEROUS WEAPON C265 S15B

MOONEY ST

Officers responded to the report of a person with a gun at a Mooney Street towing business after employees reportedly threatened another employee. A firearm was confiscated from the scene and taken into property.