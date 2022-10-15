ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
okcfox.com

AARP speaking out about OG&E rate increase

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — OG&E customers can now expect their bills to be $15 more a month than this time last year. That’s thanks to a rate increase because of the 2021 winter storm, a rate increase to cover operational costs, and another increase for the change in fuel prices.
TULSA, OK
KOCO

Family of murdered Oklahoma couple on mission to spread love

EL RENO, Okla. — The family of a murdered Oklahoma couple is on a mission to spread love. Nineteen years ago on Tuesday, a local couple was murdered in their home. Now, as the killer faces the death penalty, the family of those victims is on a mission to spread love.
DEPEW, OK
okcfox.com

Know the Law: When to Sign a Release Form after an Accident

When you get into a car accident it's not uncommon to get faced with signing numerous forms. Attorney Will Gosney from West Ylla Gosney Law Firm helps us know our rights when it comes to signing off on certain forms and why a release form should be the last step in settling a case.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

OU launches historic $2 billion 'Lead On' fundraising campaign

NORMAN (KOKH) - The University of Oklahoma has announced the largest philanthropic campaign in the history of Oklahoma higher education. The campaign enables the university to fully deliver on its promise of changing lives and launching a new era of excellence at OU. With a goal of raising $2 billion,...
NORMAN, OK
KTEN.com

Oklahoma attorney arrested on marijuana-related charges

GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — Oklahoma attorney Matthew Stacy was arrested Monday by the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics. Stacy, 43, faces a total of 12 charges for illegal conduct related to medical marijuana grow operations in a number of counties, including Garvin. Those charges include aggravated manufacturing of a controlled dangerous substance and aggravated trafficking of marijuana.
GARVIN COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Water officials concerned as drought causes impact in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — The drought is causing an impact in Oklahoma. The water levels at Lake Hefner have dropped, and water officials said they need to act immediately. It’s been dry for months, and that has caused the water levels at Lake Hefner to drop. The water is a necessity for central Oklahoma, and as a result, water is being released from Lake Canton on Monday to help out.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
blackchronicle.com

New law gives hope to solving State Fair Murders

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Friday, September 23, marks 35 years since Oklahoma’s high-profile “State Fair Murders” occurred. “This is probably one of the top unsolved cases in the state of Oklahoma’s history,” said Dorian Quillen, a private investigator. Quillen was also a journalist at the time of the murders and covered the case.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Legendary rockers Journey coming to Oklahoma in 2023

TULSA, Okla. — Legendary rock group Journey is coming to Oklahoma in 2023. The band will perform in Tulsa on March 31, 2023, at the BOK Center. Journey was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2017. According to the Recording Industry Association of America, Journey has sold 100 million albums worldwide and 48 million albums in the United States.
TULSA, OK
sapulpatimes.com

Changes to local tag agencies explained

The implementation of the Real ID combined with the onset of the worst pandemic in over a century has led to long lines, delays, and frustration for Oklahomans renewing driver’s licenses, obtaining a Real ID, or registering vehicles. The Oklahoma Legislature recently passed legislation that attempts to rectify the...
okcfox.com

Take it Off Tuesday: Healthy Halloween Snack Hacks

Ditch the candy for veggies this Halloween. It is possible to offer healthy options this spooky holiday. Registered dietician Starla Robinson with the Oklahoma County Health Department shares some good ideas on tasty treats for the kids on Halloween. To find out more about this event as well as some...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

How to ward off those pesky armadillos

TULSA, Okla. — Armadillos are sneaky critters that destroy flower beds, root up lawns and test the sanity of homeowners. Oklahoma State University Extension offers advice on how to control armadillo damage during warm months when the animal’s destructive behavior is most visible. “There is seldom a quick...
TULSA, OK
KOCO

Person of interest in Okmulgee murders arrested in Florida

OKMULGEE, Okla. — A person of interest in the Okmulgee murders was arrested in Florida. On Tuesday, Okmulgee police announced that Joe Kennedy is in custody. Police said he was arrested in a vehicle that was reported stolen to the Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 17. This...
OKMULGEE, OK

