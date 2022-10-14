ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanford Supreme in Singles

STANFORD, Calif. - Alexandra Yepifanova prevailed over teammate Angelica Blake in an all-Stanford singles championship, highlighting a busy five days of tennis at the ITA Northwest Regionals. Hosting the event at Taube Family Tennis Stadium for the 15th straight time, the Cardinal featured eight players in singles and four doubles...
