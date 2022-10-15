Read full article on original website
Footage of controversial drag show in Plano goes viralAsh JurbergPlano, TX
$200K Confiscated from North Texas Poker LoungeLarry LeaseWatauga, TX
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
Dallas Based American Airlines Settles Luggage Lawsuit for $7.5 MillionLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Dallas Rideshare Driver Arrested for Sexual Assault of SMU StudentLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Whataburger Faces Over $1 Million Lawsuit After Injuries to Fort Hood, Texas Soldier
A beverage served in the wrong cup to a Fort Hood, Texas soldier has turned into an expensive mistake for one of the state's favorite fast-food chains. Maybe he should have ordered a Dr Pepper instead. According to Local Today, James Vance was severely burned from coffee that was allegedly put into the wrong cup at a Whataburger in Sealy, Texas.
KVUE
Random school intruder audits underway in Texas. Here are the results
In September, the KVUE Defenders reported on random intruder audits at Texas schools. Now we're beginning to see the results.
Texas students to be sent home with ID kits designed to collect DNA and fingerprints
The distribution to 3.8 million Texas children shortly after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde has some parents concerned about the state's priorities.
After missing Texas teen crashes, authorities find mother’s body in trunk
After a missing Texas teen led authorities on a car chase in Nebraska, his mother's body was found in the trunk, authorities said.
Central Texas cities rank safest in Texas, according to new analysis
AUSTIN, Texas — Home security reviewer SafeWise ranked the safest cities to raise a family in Texas, and some Central Texas cities made the top spots. Elgin comes in sixth, Hutto is 23rd, Leander is 33rd, Lakeway is 48th and Cedar Park comes in at No. 49. Safewise analyzed...
KVUE
Texas is conducting school safety audits. Here's how Central Texas districts did
AUSTIN, Texas — Inspections are now underway to make sure Texas schools are taking the right steps to secure campuses. Last month, the KVUE Defenders reported on random intruder audits at Texas schools. Now, we're beginning to see the results of some of those inspections. We reached out to...
Texas has the second highest amount of catalytic converter thefts in the U.S., data shows
AUSTIN, Texas — A new report ranked Texas second for the most catalytic converter thefts in the U.S. The new report put out by State Farm Insurance shows that catalytic converter thefts have increased by more than 400% since 2019. From 2019 until August 2022, State Farm has paid more than $70.6 million to insurance customers to recover from a catalytic converter theft.
Good News Network
Texas Trucker is Named ‘Highway Angel’ for Stopping to Rescue a Police Officer Pinned in Vehicle
Truck driver Gary Wilburn was named a Highway Angel for offering aid to an injured Arkansas state trooper who was pinned inside his vehicle after a serious crash. The Truckload Carriers Association bestowed the honor and shared the ‘incredible story.’. On the afternoon of October 4, near Forrest City,...
KVUE
Coldest morning temperatures since April on the way for Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — The first strong cold front of the season has cleared through Central Texas, and we're now looking ahead to our coldest morning temperatures since April. April 9 was the last time Camp Mabry in Austin dropped into the 40s, and that's exactly what we have in the forecast for Wednesday morning.
These are the 50 safest cities in Texas: FBI crime data
These are the 50 safest cities in Texas, according to SafeWise data.
Dallas Police: Officer arrested in Plano, charged with DWI
The Dallas Police Department announced Sunday that an officer on the squad was arrested by another North Texas law enforcement agency. Officer Austin Marshall was arrested just after midnight Sunday morning in Plano.
What restaurant has the best buffet in Texas? Yelp ranks the best in every US state
Who's ready to get so full they can barely sit or lay down and get comfortable?
Governor Abbott Announces the One Pill Kill Campaign
Governor Abbott launches the One Pill Kill campaignScreenshot from Twitter. On Monday, October 17, Texas Governor Greg Abbott voiced a follow-up on his campaign against fentanyl. He started the “One Pill Kills” campaign.
dpdbeat.com
Homicide on S. Buckner Blvd
On October 16, 2022, at around 4:30 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 8100 block of Moberly Avenue. The preliminary investigation determined Eddi Lopez, 20, was shot while driving in the 4800 block of S. Buckner Blvd. Dallas Fire and Rescue responded and took Lopez to a local hospital where he died.
Man gunned down in east Dallas, second man also wounded
Dallas police are still looking for the killer who gunned a man down over the weekend. Police got 911 calls reporting gunfire on Graham Avenue a few blocks west of Samuell-Grand Park. They found two men badly wounded and one of them
IKEA partners with self-driving truck company to test deliveries between Houston and Dallas
AUSTIN, Texas — Self-driving trucking company Kodiak Robotics said it has started cooperating with IKEA to ship deliveries using autonomous semi-trucks. Kodiak is using its self-driving trucks to ship IKEA products between distribution centers in Houston and Dallas seven days a week. That's about a 290-mile drive. Although the...
Man shot and killed in Fort Worth SWAT standoff
The investigation is still underway in Fort Worth where a man died by police gunfire during a SWAT standoff over the weekend. Police learned that Taylor Grimes was holding his mother hostage
Click2Houston.com
Stacking stones ‘not allowed’ in Texas: This is why rock cairns are prohibited at Lone Star State parks, authorities say
HOUSTON – You’ve probably seen them at parks across Texas and the United States, and probably the world: rock cairns. They’re the stacks of stones people place, often in waterways or on trails. In Texas parks, they aren’t allowed, as Dinosaur Valley State Park - Texas Parks and Wildlife pointed out late last week.
Two people wounded in Fort Worth road rage shooting
Two people are recovering from gunshot wounds after being hit in what Fort Worth police call a road rage attack over the weekend. They were shot Saturday near the corner of Sylvania and Race Street
OLS officers apprehend over 700 people in one night, catch a man wanted by Interpol
(The Center Square) – Texas law enforcement officers working through Operation Lone Star are continuing to thwart criminal activity at the southern border, making record numbers of apprehensions including human smugglers. On one night, for example, Texas National Guard soldiers assisted with apprehending a group of 717 people who...
