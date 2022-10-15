ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVUE

Texas has the second highest amount of catalytic converter thefts in the U.S., data shows

AUSTIN, Texas — A new report ranked Texas second for the most catalytic converter thefts in the U.S. The new report put out by State Farm Insurance shows that catalytic converter thefts have increased by more than 400% since 2019. From 2019 until August 2022, State Farm has paid more than $70.6 million to insurance customers to recover from a catalytic converter theft.
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Coldest morning temperatures since April on the way for Central Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — The first strong cold front of the season has cleared through Central Texas, and we're now looking ahead to our coldest morning temperatures since April. April 9 was the last time Camp Mabry in Austin dropped into the 40s, and that's exactly what we have in the forecast for Wednesday morning.
AUSTIN, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide on S. Buckner Blvd

On October 16, 2022, at around 4:30 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 8100 block of Moberly Avenue. The preliminary investigation determined Eddi Lopez, 20, was shot while driving in the 4800 block of S. Buckner Blvd. Dallas Fire and Rescue responded and took Lopez to a local hospital where he died.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy