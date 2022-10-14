Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
vhsnews.com
The Seal of Biliteracy
The Seal of Biliteracy is a formal recognition of a student’s proficiency in a language other than English. Each year students all over the country undertake this monumental task culminating in a panel-style presentation and evaluation. Vestal High School’s foreign language program offers students the opportunity to learn one...
Tiny Home Complex to Be Built in Binghamton Neighborhood
Several "tiny homes" are planned as part of a first-of-its-kind project in the city of Binghamton. Broome County Executive Jason Garnar said the ten specialized living units are to be built as part of the veterans resource center being developed on the North Side. Garnar told WNBF News plans call...
Binghamton Man Killed Crossing Rt. 26 in Town of Maine
Broome County Sheriff's officals say a Binghamton man is dead after being hit by a vehicle while he was walking across Route 26 in the Town of Maine at around 9:22 p.m. Friday, October 14. According to a news release from the Sheriff's Office, 78-year-old John Meehan was walking in...
The Most Snowfall In Binghamton History May Surprise You
Winter doesn't officially arrive until December 21st but we know the snow will fly well before that. The Farmer's Almanac says that we'll have a cold and drier winter with normal-type snowfall. However, we've heard that story before. As we get ready for the snow that will be coming our...
Update on Homeless shelter crisis
The Department of Social Services says it utilizes 65 shelter beds in our community and all of them are full, although the situation is fluid as the unhoused come and go on a daily basis.
Results for ‘Best Burger in Broome County’ according to you
The results are in for our best burger joint Broome County poll. We received nearly 700 votes over this past week and a top 10 has finally been declared.
Suspect evades police in Binghamton vehicle pursuit
This morning, at around 1:50 a.m., Broome County Sheriff's deputies attempted to stop a white Jeep Cherokee after it failed to stop for a red light at South Washington Street and Vestal Avenue.
Binghamton selling half-finished building
The City of Binghamton has struck upon a new approach to addressing foreclosed, dilapidated properties: offering them as sort of a half-finished starter rehab kit.
Central NY college defaults on $25M bond payment, future uncertain
Cazenovia, N.Y. -- A Central New York college defaulted on a $25 million bond payment last month and is facing an uncertain future as its student enrollment plunges. Cazenovia College defaulted on the debt after an effort to refinance it with a long-term loan failed, Bloomberg reported Friday. The liberal...
Ithaca man arrested for terroristic threats in Steuben County
BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — A man has been arrested after he made threats against workers in the Steuben County Office Building, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Matthew Renslow, 45, of Ithaca, was arrested on October 14, 2022. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Renslow made specific threats against the Workers in the Steuben County […]
New owner for dilapidated Kmart
An electric supply company is purchasing and moving into the former KMart building in Endicott.
Broome County Jail employee arrested
A member of the Broome County Jail staff has been arrested for allegedly giving a prohibited item to an inmate.
whcuradio.com
Alleged larceny in Cortlandville leads to felony charge for Syracuse man
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Syracuse man faces charges in Cortlandville. Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Walmart Sunday afternoon for a reported larceny. The suspect was pulled over a short time later on Route 281. 32-year-old John Travers was arrested. He allegedly gave a false name and had drugs on him, as well as evidence of the larceny. Deputies say he tried to destroy other narcotics while in the patrol car. Travers faces felony evidence tampering and 4 misdemeanors including drug possession and petit larceny in Cortlandville Town Court on October 31st.
Large fire extinguished at Taylor Garbage in Owego
According to the Owego Fire Department, a large fire was extinguished yesterday at Taylor Garbage in Owego.
Couple Scams Owego Convenience Store Out of Thousands of Dollars
New York State Police are looking for two people who used some trickery to get thousands of dollars from a Tioga county store. New York State Police in Owego are investigating a scam where a man and a woman were able to steal over thousands of dollars. According to a...
whcuradio.com
Report of menacing with a gun in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Ithaca Police are searching for a man. Just after 8:00 a.m., IPD received a call from someone who says they had a gun pointed at them. They were driving on South Albany Street towards Clinton Street when they say a man passing them on a bicycle pointed what appeared to be a handgun at their head. The suspect continued southbound and could not be located by authorities a short time later. He is described as a black male in his 20s wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ithaca Police Department.
whcuradio.com
IPD and IC authorities searching for suspect in Sunday burglary
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An early morning burglary at an Ithaca College facility on the Commons is under investigation. According to authorities, an unknown person forced their way inside the Physician Assistant Studies Program site and stole a TV. Police say the suspect was found sleeping in the building Sunday by an IC employee, then fled the scene. He’s described as a Black man in his 40s with a thin beard, between five foot seven and five foot nine, and was wearing camouflage pants, a white t-shirt, black combat-style boots, and a black kitchen apron.
Cortland County counterfeiters sought to be identified
The Cortland County Sheriff's Office is seeking the assistance of the public in identifying subjects in relation to investigations surrounding several counterfeit money cases.
3-car crash closes intersection in downtown Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Traffic in Elmira slowed after a three-vehicle crash left a busy intersection closed Monday afternoon. Elmira Police responded to a 3-car crash at the intersection of East Church Street and Clemens Center Parkway a little after 3:00 p.m. on October 17, 2022. Police told 18 News that no one was injured. […]
Cortland man charged with burglary and assault
On July 25th, Cortland County Sheriff's deputies responded to a residence on Route 11 in the Town of Cortlandville for a reported assault.
Comments / 0