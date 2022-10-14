ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vestal, NY

vhsnews.com

The Seal of Biliteracy

The Seal of Biliteracy is a formal recognition of a student’s proficiency in a language other than English. Each year students all over the country undertake this monumental task culminating in a panel-style presentation and evaluation. Vestal High School’s foreign language program offers students the opportunity to learn one...
VESTAL, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Phil Jordan to speak at Candor Historical Society’s Monthly Talk

The Candor Historical Society is hosting Phil Jordan for a special talk on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at 7 p.m. at the Candor Fire Hall. Always entertaining, come hear Phil give his account on many of the notable people of Candor. Jordan, a Candor High School graduate, received his Associate’s Degree...
CANDOR, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Firefighters Battle Barn and House Fire in Owego

UPDATE: Town of Owego Fire Chief told Fox 40 crew on scene, no one was injured. Earlier reports stated four people were injured. According to a Fox 40 crew at the scene, the barn is completely destroyed and firefighters are working to knock down the house fire. According to Tioga...
OWEGO, NY
whcuradio.com

Former Tompkins Community Bank official accused of scamming over $500K

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A former executive at Tompkins Community Bank is accused of money laundering. Authorities say Timothy Siverd scammed two people out of over half a million dollars. Prosecutors say the 34-year-old conned nearly 160-thousand-dollars out of the first victim and over 346-thousand-dollars out of a second victim, then used part of the money from that second victim to pay back the first. Authorities say the victims believed Siverd was investing their money in real estate. He’s being charged with wire fraud and money laundering.
ITHACA, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Dick’s plans move into city of Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y.—It’s a loss for the village of Lansing, but a gain for the city of Ithaca. Dick’s will be coming into the former Tops space. The sporting goods retailer has set its sights on the recently-vacated space at 710 South Meadow Street, according to pre-application filing for Site Plan Review submitted to the city of Ithaca. Tops Grocery Store closed its city of Ithaca outpost at the end of May, but retained its Lansing location on North Triphammer Road.
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

Ithaca man arrested for terroristic threats in Steuben County

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — A man has been arrested after he made threats against workers in the Steuben County Office Building, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Matthew Renslow, 45, of Ithaca, was arrested on October 14, 2022. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Renslow made specific threats against the Workers in the Steuben County […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY

