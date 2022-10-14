ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vestal, NY

vhsnews.com

The Seal of Biliteracy

The Seal of Biliteracy is a formal recognition of a student’s proficiency in a language other than English. Each year students all over the country undertake this monumental task culminating in a panel-style presentation and evaluation. Vestal High School’s foreign language program offers students the opportunity to learn one...
VESTAL, NY
Syracuse.com

Central NY college defaults on $25M bond payment, future uncertain

Cazenovia, N.Y. -- A Central New York college defaulted on a $25 million bond payment last month and is facing an uncertain future as its student enrollment plunges. Cazenovia College defaulted on the debt after an effort to refinance it with a long-term loan failed, Bloomberg reported Friday. The liberal...
WETM 18 News

Ithaca man arrested for terroristic threats in Steuben County

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — A man has been arrested after he made threats against workers in the Steuben County Office Building, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Matthew Renslow, 45, of Ithaca, was arrested on October 14, 2022. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Renslow made specific threats against the Workers in the Steuben County […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Report of menacing with a gun in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Ithaca Police are searching for a man. Just after 8:00 a.m., IPD received a call from someone who says they had a gun pointed at them. They were driving on South Albany Street towards Clinton Street when they say a man passing them on a bicycle pointed what appeared to be a handgun at their head. The suspect continued southbound and could not be located by authorities a short time later. He is described as a black male in his 20s wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ithaca Police Department.
ITHACA, NY
WBRE

Staples condemned after fire, investigation ongoing

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton Fire Investigators say they are in the process of investigating a fire that broke out in a Lackawanna County Staples Monday evening. According to officials, the fire department responded to a report of flames in the Staples on Viewmont Drive, Scranton, around 7:00 p.m. Investigators told Eyewitness News everyone […]
SCRANTON, PA
WETM 18 News

Waverly Police warn of fraudulent check, vinyl decal scam

WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – Scams are cropping up everywhere, and Waverly Police are warning of a new one that involves vinyl vehicle decals. Waverly Police said the Department received a report from someone in the village that they had gotten a letter from a fraudulent company. WPD said the letter claimed the company wanted to […]
WAVERLY, NY

