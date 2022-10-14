ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vestal, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

West Middle Hosts Binghamton School District Board of Education for Recognition Breakfast

The BINGHAMTON BOARD of EDUCATION ENJOYED A SPECIAL RECOGNITION BREAKFAST TO COMMEND THEIR DEDICATION TO THE SCHOOL DISTRICT. THE BREAKFAST HAS BEEN HELD FOR ABOUT 25 YEARS AS A PART OF THE New York State BOARD of EDUCATION RECOGNITION WEEK. ORCHESTRA and CHOIR STUDENTS HELD PERFORMANCES FOR THE MEMBERS IMMEDIATELY...
vhsnews.com

The Seal of Biliteracy

The Seal of Biliteracy is a formal recognition of a student’s proficiency in a language other than English. Each year students all over the country undertake this monumental task culminating in a panel-style presentation and evaluation. Vestal High School’s foreign language program offers students the opportunity to learn one...
VESTAL, NY
The Ithaca Voice

An empty wing in Brookdale Ithaca, but no rush to fill

ITHACA, N.Y.—Sometimes, a story starts out with one prevailing premise, and it ends becoming something totally different during the legwork. This was one of those cases. The initial impetus for the article was an email from a concerned reader:. “I just moved a loved one into Brookdale Memory Care....
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Owego to spend nearly $20K on skatepark

OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — Owego skateboarders have a reason to smile. Village officials recently approved new skatepark designs. The cost is just under $20,000. Construction company Grindline will design the park. The company recently completed a project in Jamestown, NY. In other Owego news, village officials approved the purchase...
OWEGO, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Phil Jordan to speak at Candor Historical Society’s Monthly Talk

The Candor Historical Society is hosting Phil Jordan for a special talk on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at 7 p.m. at the Candor Fire Hall. Always entertaining, come hear Phil give his account on many of the notable people of Candor. Jordan, a Candor High School graduate, received his Associate’s Degree...
CANDOR, NY
NewsChannel 36

Drag Story Hour returns to Ithaca for fall season

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- October Drag Story Hour has returned to Ithaca for the 2022 Fall season. Parents could bring their kids to Buffalo Street Books Sunday morning for a glamorous storytime experience. Miss Coraline Chardonnay and Miss Tilia Cordata have been doing Drag Story Hour for the last four...
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Health Department seeks individual bitten by skunk in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Tompkins County Health Department is looking for an Ithaca resident that was bitten by a skunk. There were reports of two bites today in the City of Ithaca. The Health Department is trying to find one of the victims. A middle-aged or older woman wearing a long, hooded sweater and carrying a backpack was reportedly bitten this morning on North Plain Street. A resident who witnessed the bite said the woman was attempting to pet or feed the skunk, and the resident urged her to contact the Health Department. Officials want to speak to the individual to discuss precautionary medical care. They’re reminding people not to attempt to pet or feed wild animals. An animal who loses its fear of humans is more likely to approach them, resulting in bites.
ITHACA, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Dick’s plans move into city of Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y.—It’s a loss for the village of Lansing, but a gain for the city of Ithaca. Dick’s will be coming into the former Tops space. The sporting goods retailer has set its sights on the recently-vacated space at 710 South Meadow Street, according to pre-application filing for Site Plan Review submitted to the city of Ithaca. Tops Grocery Store closed its city of Ithaca outpost at the end of May, but retained its Lansing location on North Triphammer Road.
ITHACA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Owego Police Blotter: October 10 to 16

During the week of Monday, October 10 to Sunday, October 16, the Owego Police Department had 78 service calls, 11 arrests, 4 motor vehicle accidents, and issued 3 traffic tickets. Katelyn J. Miller of Owego was arrested after an investigation into a trespassing event on Spruce Street. Miller was charged...
OWEGO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy