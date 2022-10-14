Read full article on original website
West Middle Hosts Binghamton School District Board of Education for Recognition Breakfast
The BINGHAMTON BOARD of EDUCATION ENJOYED A SPECIAL RECOGNITION BREAKFAST TO COMMEND THEIR DEDICATION TO THE SCHOOL DISTRICT. THE BREAKFAST HAS BEEN HELD FOR ABOUT 25 YEARS AS A PART OF THE New York State BOARD of EDUCATION RECOGNITION WEEK. ORCHESTRA and CHOIR STUDENTS HELD PERFORMANCES FOR THE MEMBERS IMMEDIATELY...
The Seal of Biliteracy
The Seal of Biliteracy is a formal recognition of a student’s proficiency in a language other than English. Each year students all over the country undertake this monumental task culminating in a panel-style presentation and evaluation. Vestal High School’s foreign language program offers students the opportunity to learn one...
Golf tournament raises over $36,000 for local charities
Security Mutual partnered with the late Jim Mudcat Grant to establish the All-Star Gold Tournament over 2 decades ago. All of the proceeds go towards the Broome County Urban League, CHOW, the Boys and Girls Club of Binghamton, and Catholic Charities of Broome County.
Endicott Native Advancing Medical Research While In The Navy
We talk and write about our local athletes that have made it big on the national stage. I think we should also mention and honor other local residents that are making a difference. In many ways, they are more important than our sports stars. One such case is Lt. Brian...
An empty wing in Brookdale Ithaca, but no rush to fill
ITHACA, N.Y.—Sometimes, a story starts out with one prevailing premise, and it ends becoming something totally different during the legwork. This was one of those cases. The initial impetus for the article was an email from a concerned reader:. “I just moved a loved one into Brookdale Memory Care....
Owego to spend nearly $20K on skatepark
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — Owego skateboarders have a reason to smile. Village officials recently approved new skatepark designs. The cost is just under $20,000. Construction company Grindline will design the park. The company recently completed a project in Jamestown, NY. In other Owego news, village officials approved the purchase...
Phil Jordan to speak at Candor Historical Society’s Monthly Talk
The Candor Historical Society is hosting Phil Jordan for a special talk on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at 7 p.m. at the Candor Fire Hall. Always entertaining, come hear Phil give his account on many of the notable people of Candor. Jordan, a Candor High School graduate, received his Associate’s Degree...
This Was Rated the Best College Town in New York…Do You Agree?
Ah man, I remember college like it was yesterday. I graduated with a Bachelors Degree from Morrisville State College. Do you remember your college experience? What was it like? Did you live on campus or did you commute? Did you have a great time in college or was it iffy like mine?
Don’t Let This Be The Biggest Regret In Life
All of my kids can drive now and fortunately none of them have had a serious accident in their vehicle and I'm so thankful. When they began driving, I could feel the anxiety build up as I watched them back out of the driveway and head down the road. I...
Drag Story Hour returns to Ithaca for fall season
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- October Drag Story Hour has returned to Ithaca for the 2022 Fall season. Parents could bring their kids to Buffalo Street Books Sunday morning for a glamorous storytime experience. Miss Coraline Chardonnay and Miss Tilia Cordata have been doing Drag Story Hour for the last four...
Health Department seeks individual bitten by skunk in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Tompkins County Health Department is looking for an Ithaca resident that was bitten by a skunk. There were reports of two bites today in the City of Ithaca. The Health Department is trying to find one of the victims. A middle-aged or older woman wearing a long, hooded sweater and carrying a backpack was reportedly bitten this morning on North Plain Street. A resident who witnessed the bite said the woman was attempting to pet or feed the skunk, and the resident urged her to contact the Health Department. Officials want to speak to the individual to discuss precautionary medical care. They’re reminding people not to attempt to pet or feed wild animals. An animal who loses its fear of humans is more likely to approach them, resulting in bites.
Jodi Anderson Jr. Shares His Path from Prison to Stanford Through the Help of Cornell
In the summer of 2014, Jodi Anderson Jr. attended his first Cornell classes through the Cornell Prison Education Program as an inmate at Auburn prison, hoping to change his life inside the dark cell room. Six years later, Anderson completed his bachelor’s degree in Political Science and Government and master’s...
Tiny Home Complex to Be Built in Binghamton Neighborhood
Several "tiny homes" are planned as part of a first-of-its-kind project in the city of Binghamton. Broome County Executive Jason Garnar said the ten specialized living units are to be built as part of the veterans resource center being developed on the North Side. Garnar told WNBF News plans call...
Tompkins County Legislator Resigns to Fight Cancer
A new Tompkins County legislator is being sought to represent the City of Ithaca, parts of Cornell University’s north campus and upper Collegetown, and parts of the South Hill and Belle Sherman neighborhoods as Henry Granison has announced he will be stepping down. The Democrat is resigning October 31...
The Most Snowfall In Binghamton History May Surprise You
Winter doesn't officially arrive until December 21st but we know the snow will fly well before that. The Farmer's Almanac says that we'll have a cold and drier winter with normal-type snowfall. However, we've heard that story before. As we get ready for the snow that will be coming our...
Dick’s plans move into city of Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y.—It’s a loss for the village of Lansing, but a gain for the city of Ithaca. Dick’s will be coming into the former Tops space. The sporting goods retailer has set its sights on the recently-vacated space at 710 South Meadow Street, according to pre-application filing for Site Plan Review submitted to the city of Ithaca. Tops Grocery Store closed its city of Ithaca outpost at the end of May, but retained its Lansing location on North Triphammer Road.
FedEx opening automated facility in Kirkwood
FedEx Ground is opening what it calls a state-of-the-art automated distribution facility in time for the busy holiday season.
Binghamton Man Killed Crossing Rt. 26 in Town of Maine
Broome County Sheriff's officals say a Binghamton man is dead after being hit by a vehicle while he was walking across Route 26 in the Town of Maine at around 9:22 p.m. Friday, October 14. According to a news release from the Sheriff's Office, 78-year-old John Meehan was walking in...
Owego Police Blotter: October 10 to 16
During the week of Monday, October 10 to Sunday, October 16, the Owego Police Department had 78 service calls, 11 arrests, 4 motor vehicle accidents, and issued 3 traffic tickets. Katelyn J. Miller of Owego was arrested after an investigation into a trespassing event on Spruce Street. Miller was charged...
Would an Oakdale Commons Chick-fil-A Cause Serious Traffic Jams?
Johnson City officials are grappling with the potential traffic headaches that could develop if a Chick-fil-A restaurant opens at the Oakdale Commons. Although the Georgia-based chain and the new owners of the former Oakdale Mall have made no announcement, word has been circulating in recent months that a Chick-fil-A unit is part of redevelopment plans.
