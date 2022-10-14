Read full article on original website
3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for a Lifetime of Passive Income
It's a bloodbath out there. The S&P 500 fell another 1.6% last week. Now, the benchmark index consisting of the largest publicly traded stocks traded on U.S. markets is down a stunning 24.8% since the end of 2021. With stock prices tanking left and right, investors looking for stocks to...
MIDEAST STOCKS-Abu Dhabi outperforms Gulf markets, IHC at record peak
Abu Dhabi's stock market outperformed the Gulf region on Tuesday, buoyed by a surge in conglomerate International Holding Co (IHC), while the Egyptian index extended gains for a third session. Oct 18 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi's stock market outperformed the Gulf region on Tuesday, buoyed by a surge in conglomerate...
3 funny Thematic ETFs available to investors in 2022
I'm not sure what it is with Gen Z, but the concept of a simple, good old-fashioned low-cost index ETF seems to be lost on them. Gone are the days of a simple three-fund portfolio of Vanguard ETFs. Today, your average Zoomer investor is likely to have a "Fund Frankenstein"...
Why Meta Platforms Stock Flopped While the Market Rose Today
A good day for the stock market isn't necessary beneficial for social media king Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) too. This was proven on Tuesday, as the company's stock slumped by nearly 1% while the S&P 500 index happily bounced to a more than 1% gain. A regulatory defeat across the Atlantic Ocean was the key reason for the stock's decline.
U.S. Stocks Remain Firmly Positive But Well Off Early Highs
(RTTNews) - Stocks have given back ground after an early rally but remain firmly positive in afternoon trading on Tuesday. With the strong gains on the day, the major averages are extending the recovery rally seen in the previous session. After surging by more than 650 points to a nearly...
3 Tips From Warren Buffett to Get You Through Any Bear Market
The stock market has been on a steady decline since January, and investors are feeling the pinch. The S&P 500, the Nasdaq, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average are all in bear market territory after falling more than 20% from their peaks earlier this year. That can be unnerving for even the most seasoned investors, especially when nobody knows for certain how long this downturn will last.
The Average American Has This Much in Savings. How Do You Compare?
If you're curious as to how well Americans are doing on the savings front, you're probably in good company. Social media and the constant oversharing of information has made many of us increasingly crave information -- information that might otherwise be considered private. But if you want to know how your savings stack up, financial guru Graham Stephan may have an answer.
Why Target Stock Climbed Today
Shares of Target (NYSE: TGT) popped 5.4% on Tuesday, following bullish analyst commentary. Jefferies analyst Corey Tarlowe boosted the firm's rating on Target's stock from hold to buy. He sees the discount retail chain's share price rising roughly 18% to $185. Tarlowe acknowledged that Target, like many retailers, is facing...
Why Tesla Stock Was Surging at the Market Open Today
Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) were up as high as 4.8% this morning before cooling off by the afternoon. As of 12:37 p.m. ET on Tuesday, the stock was still holding a 0.70% gain on the day, slightly trailing the broader market. Year to date, the stock has fallen 37%.
Netflix Q3 Profit Beats Street, Adds 2.4 Mln Subscribers; Stock Jumps 15%
(RTTNews) - Shares of Netflix Inc. (NFLX) jumped over 15% in extended session on Tuesday after the online-video streaming giant reported third-quarter results, with earnings beating Street view. The company added over 2 million subscribers, a turnaround from two consecutive quarterly declines in 2022. Netflix gained 2.41 million subscribers globally...
Find Strong Stocks to Buy in Q3 Earnings Season with this First Profit Screen
The stock market has bounced back over the last several sessions as Wall Street assesses the earnings results from the big banks that highlighted economic resilience amid mounting fears of a U.S. and global downturn. The coming weeks will feature reports from nearly every major technology stock including Microsoft and Apple, with their guidance set to have huge impacts on the market.
Top Stocks To Buy Now? 2 Undervalued Stocks To Watch
Undervalued stocks are those that are trading at a price below their intrinsic value. In other words, they are selling for less than what they are actually worth. There are a number of reasons why a stock may be undervalued, including low earnings, poor future prospects, or negative publicity. However, for savvy investors, undervalued stocks represent an opportunity to buy shares at a discount and then sell them later for a profit.
Inspire (INSP) Soars 7.9%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
Inspire Medical Systems INSP shares soared 7.9% in the last trading session to close at $176.89. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 14.4% loss over the past four weeks. Inspired scored a strong...
How Will General Electric Stock Trend Following Q3 Earnings?
General Electric (NYSE: GE) is scheduled to report its Q3 2022 results on Tuesday, October 25. We expect GE stock to see little movement due to revenues and earnings falling short of consensus estimates. Slowing economic growth, continued supply chain disruptions, and a strengthening dollar is expected to weigh on GE’s Q3 performance. That said, we believe that GE stock is undervalued, as discussed below. Our interactive dashboard analysis of General Electric’s Earnings Preview has additional details.
Tesla Earnings Preview: Can TSLA Stock Get Back to the Fast Lane?
Tesla’s TSLA Q3 earnings on October 19 will provide essential insights into Tesla’s outlook and its room for growth within the auto industry. The EV market is expected to post a 20% CAGR through 2030, as every major automaker races to catch up to Tesla. The current market...
Why Amazon Stock Rose Today
Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) climbed 2.3% on Tuesday, following some positive notes from analysts. Barclays analyst Ross Sandler believes Amazon's stock is a buy ahead of its upcoming earnings release. Earnings season is off to a solid start with strong performances by Bank of America and Netflix. Sandler expects more of the same when Amazon reports its financial results on Oct. 27.
Indonesia Stock Market Has Firm Lead For Wednesday's Trade
(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has tracked higher in two straight sessions, gathering almost 20 points or 0.3 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 6,830-point plateau and it's expected to open higher again on Wednesday. The global forecast for the Asian markets...
Tesla and 4 Earnings Winners
Earnings season picks up this week with over 300 companies expected to report earnings. Included in that group are many of the big regional banks, the first of the FAANG stocks with Netflix, big growth favorite Tesla, and a bunch of other companies that could tell us a lot about the consumer and a possible recession.
ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) closed at $0.76 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.03% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.14%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.12%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.04%. ContextLogic Inc. will be looking to display...
What To Expect From Nasdaq Stock In Q3?
Nasdaq (NASDAQ: NDAQ) is scheduled to report its fiscal Q3 2022 results on Wednesday, October 19, 2022. We expect Nasdaq to beat the consensus estimates for revenues and earnings. The exchange reported better-than-expected results in the last quarter, with the net revenues (total revenues minus transaction-based expenses) increasing 6% y-o-y to $893 million. The growth was because of a 10% increase in the solutions segment (non-trading revenues), followed by a marginal rise in the market services unit (trading revenues). Notably, the solutions segment includes market technology, investment intelligence, and corporate platforms sub-segments. We expect the solutions segment to continue its growth trajectory in Q3. Further, the market services revenues are likely to improve due to higher quarterly volumes in equity derivatives and cash equities.
