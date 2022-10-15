Read full article on original website
Parents of Raleigh mass shooting suspect release statement
The parents of the 15-year-old suspected gunman that took the lives of five people and injured two others in Thursday's Raleigh mass shooting have issued a written statement.
WECT
‘She was not with us anymore’: Husband of Raleigh shooting victim mourns loss of wife
RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - Family, friends, neighbors and the community continue to mourn the five people who lost their lives and two people injured during the Oct. 13 shooting in Raleigh’s Hedingham neighborhood. Tracey Howard is the husband of the late Nicole Connors, who was among the five people...
cbs17
Woman stabbed to death in Durham; suspect in custody, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was stabbed to death in north Durham and a suspect is in custody, police said. Police said the woman was stabbed Tuesday in the 400 block of Crutchfield Street. Officers say they responded to a call of a disturbance with a weapon shortly...
cbs17
Driver crashes in Raleigh after I-40 chase topping 150 mph, NC troopers say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A driver crashed in Raleigh after a 150 mile per hour chase on Interstate 40 out of Durham County late Monday night, officials said. The incident began around 11 p.m. on eastbound Interstate 40 near mile marker 283, which is at the Interstate 540 interchange in Durham County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
Raleigh man facing robbery charges of New Bern business
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A Raleigh man is facing robbery charges after an incident that happened on Monday. Raymond D. Osorio, 32, was arrested by New Bern police and charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and resist, obstruct and delay. He was placed in the Craven County Jail under a $60,000 secured bond. […]
cbs17
UNC police looking for suspect in thefts at 4 buildings
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — UNC police are looking for a suspect who is believed to have looked through backpacks and other unattended items in multiple campus buildings. These larcenies and attempted larcenies took place in Fordham, Wilson and Coker halls, and the Genome Science Building, police said Monday.
20-year-old Roxboro woman shot inside home
ROXBORO, N.C. — A woman was shot Sunday while inside her Roxboro home. The Person County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the home on Thaxton Road around 11:30 p.m. Nitara Ragland, 20, was transported to Duke Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators found several bullet holes outside the home.
'It is a concern': 1 person injured after armed, masked suspects break into Raleigh home: Police
Three masked men forced their way into a home in Raleigh and attacked the man who lives there.
WITN
Shooting suspect turns himself in after wounded woman drives herself to hospital
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount police say they have arrested a man in the shooting where an injured woman drove herself to the hospital. The Rocky Mount Police Department says 22-year-old Mark Williams turned himself in and was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, discharging from an enclosure, discharging into occupied property, damage to property, and discharging in city limits.
Suspect in custody after fatal Durham stabbing
The Durham Police Department said it is investigating a fatal stabbing that happened Tuesday afternoon in the 400 block of Crutchfield Street. Police said officers responded to a disturbance with a weapon call just after 1:40 p.m., when they arrived they discovered that an adult woman had been stabbed. The...
Massive tree falls in Durham, woman escapes with minor injuries
DURHAM, N.C. — A woman escaped with minor injuries Tuesday after a massive tree fell above her car along North Gregson Street in Durham. Sky 5 flew over the scene north of Durham Central Park at 9:45 a.m., which showed a large tree on the ground with a red SUV beneath it. The tree was uprooted from the ground.
Student brings BB gun to Brogden Middle School in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. — A BB gun was confiscated from a student last week at Brogden Middle School. Principal Anthony White sent a message to families, saying the student brought the gun to school and showed it to other students. "Although the BB gun was not loaded, bringing a BB...
Church congregations remember victims of Raleigh mass shooting, offer support to neighbors
Days after a mass shooting took the lives of five people in Raleigh, some communities gathered for the first time on Sunday, praying for the victims.
Two men shot at north Raleigh apartment complex
Two men had to be taken to the hospital after being shot at an apartment complex. One has life-threatening injuries, the other has non-life threatening injuries.
Mass shooting in Raleigh carries haunting warning of danger, even in everyday life
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The nation continues to process the aftermath of a mass shooting that killed five people in Raleigh, North Carolina this week. Family members and friends said some of the victims were gunned down while doing normal, everyday activities. An off-duty police officer was killed while on his way to work, one of the women who died was on her porch talking to a neighbor, another woman was walking her dog when she was killed, and another was out exercising.
‘Live cockroach crawling on a bowl’: This week’s Triangle sanitation scores (Oct. 18)
Here’s what we found when we checked the restaurant inspections for Wake and Durham counties for the past week.
cbs17
1 stabbed after gang members involved in ‘large fight’ at Rocky Mount bar, police say
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was stabbed in a gang-related “large fight” inside a bar in downtown Rocky Mount early Sunday morning, police said. The incident was reported around 1:30 a.m. by off-duty Rocky Mount police inside Moe & D’s Restaurant Grill & Bar at 123 S. Church St., according to a news release from Rocky Mount police.
WITN
Two men arrested after fight at Rocky Mount bistro
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount Police Department arrested two young men after a fight breaks out inside a bar and bistro. Off-duty working police officers call for backup after a fight breaks out inside Aroma Bar and Bistro at 101 N.E Main Street. After the police backup arrived,...
AOL Corp
Raleigh police seek help in finding suspect who stabbed a man in Glenwood South
Raleigh police are seeking assistance in finding a man they say is connected to a stabbing incident in the Glenwood South district. On Oct. 8, Raleigh police officers responded to a stabbing call about 2:15 a.m. on North Boylan Avenue and West Johnson Street. The preliminary investigation found that the...
