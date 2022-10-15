Read full article on original website
Related
nypressnews.com
Family of Joel Capellan, man fatally shot by police in Inwood, wants answers from NYPD
NEW YORK — According to the NYPD, officers fatally shot 29-year-old Joel Capellan in Inwood over the weekend after he ignored repeated commands to drop his weapon. It reportedly started when Capellan brandished a weapon during a dispute, CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis reported Monday. Capellan’s family was left heartbroken...
nypressnews.com
4 police officers, 2 others hurt in crash on Long Island
WYANDANCH, N.Y. — Four police officers were among those injured in a crash on Long Island on Tuesday. It happened around 2:15 p.m. at Straight Path and Washington Avenue in Wyandanch. As CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff reports, Suffolk County Police have not yet released details, but they do say they...
nypressnews.com
Search on for suspect in Bronx subway shove
Surveillance video shows the suspect lurking behind the 26-year-old victim on Saturday just before noon at the 149th Street station. CBS2’s Dick Brennan reports.
nypressnews.com
1 dead, 3 injured in separate stabbings in Long Beach that may be linked, police say
The Long Beach Police Department is investigating a trio of Monday morning stabbings — one fatal — that might be linked, authorities said. Police responded to three separate scenes within a one-minute drive of each other in the span of two hours to find four victims with stab wounds. They arrested a man with a knife at the final stabbing scene.
nypressnews.com
1 dead, 3 wounded in Long Beach stabbing homicide
One person was killed and three others wounded in multiple stabbings Monday, according to the Long Beach Police Department. Police were first called to the 1100 block of Atlantic Avenue at around 5:30 a.m. after receiving reports of a stabbing. There, they found a woman suffering from multiple stab wounds to the upper body. She was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was later pronounced dead.
nypressnews.com
Long Island City Fire Devours Industrial Complex, Ignites Air Quality Concerns
A monstrous fire devoured a factory in Queens’ Long Island City early Tuesday, spewing thick black smoke into the air as bright orange flames leaped into the pitch-black sky overnight. The blaze erupted at a commercial laundromat on 30th Street, near Hunters Point Avenue, around 2:30 a.m. and quickly...
nypressnews.com
NYPD: Burglars stole $800,000 worth of jewelry from Cellini Jewelers in Manhattan
NEW YORK — Police say burglars stole $800,000 worth of jewelry from a high-end jewelry store in midtown Manhattan. Surveillance video shows the suspects smashed their way inside Cellini Jewelers on Park Avenue early Saturday and ransacked the display cases. The stolen jewelry includes an undisclosed number of high-end...
nypressnews.com
Caught on video: Humpback whale surprises father, son fishing on Jersey Shore
NEW YORK — A father and son fishing along the Jersey Shore captured a shocking moment on video. Zack Piller was recording when a humpback whale suddenly breached the surface. The father and son were fishing for bass and tuna at the time. The whale actually tapped their boat,...
nypressnews.com
SpaceX technician suffered fractured skull and put in coma after being struck during rocket test, report says
A SpaceX employee was hospitalized for a fractured skull and put in a coma for two months after performing a check on a rocket engine and getting hit in the head at the company’s facility in Hawthorne, according to a report. On Jan. 18, an integration technician was “performing...
nypressnews.com
Mayor Adams’ NYC anti-rat garbage collection plan flops with building supers: ‘It’s not gonna make a difference’
Mayor Adams rolled out a new set of garbage collection rules Monday that he vowed will deliver death to New York City’s rat population — but local building superintendents argued the effort is a weak response to the city’s ballooning rodent crisis. Under the new regulations, trash...
nypressnews.com
First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for rainy Monday evening
Clouds will continue to increase and thicken ahead of a cold front which is poised to move through on Monday night. This will lead to showers moving in very late during the overnight period. It will also be milder than the last several nights, with a low of 55 in the city, and 40s to the north and west.
Comments / 0