Queens, NY

4 police officers, 2 others hurt in crash on Long Island

WYANDANCH, N.Y. — Four police officers were among those injured in a crash on Long Island on Tuesday. It happened around 2:15 p.m. at Straight Path and Washington Avenue in Wyandanch. As CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff reports, Suffolk County Police have not yet released details, but they do say they...
WYANDANCH, NY
1 dead, 3 wounded in Long Beach stabbing homicide

One person was killed and three others wounded in multiple stabbings Monday, according to the Long Beach Police Department. Police were first called to the 1100 block of Atlantic Avenue at around 5:30 a.m. after receiving reports of a stabbing. There, they found a woman suffering from multiple stab wounds to the upper body. She was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was later pronounced dead.
LONG BEACH, CA
First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for rainy Monday evening

Clouds will continue to increase and thicken ahead of a cold front which is poised to move through on Monday night. This will lead to showers moving in very late during the overnight period. It will also be milder than the last several nights, with a low of 55 in the city, and 40s to the north and west.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

