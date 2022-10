BOWLING GREEN, Ohio – The Bowling Green State University volleyball program will stay home at the Stroh Center to host the Miami (OH) RedHawks for a midweek MACtion match on Wednesday (Oct. 19). Playing the first match of a home-and-home series this season, the Falcons and RedHawks are set for a 6:00 p.m. serve at the Stroh. The second match of the series is scheduled for Nov. 16 in Oxford and will conclude the regular season.

