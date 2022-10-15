ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camila Mendes Auditioned For "Riverdale" While She Was A Student At NYU, And 15 More Facts About Her

By Jen Abidor
Camila Mendes has been on the acting scene since Riverdale premiered in 2016, where she plays the one and only Veronica Lodge, of course.

Over the years she has amassed a massive fanbase from the show, including over 27 million followers on Instagram alone.

CW/Courtesy Everett Collection

But this fall she truly blew us all away with her hilarious and insightful portrayal of Drea in the Netflix movie, Do Revenge .

If you haven't watched it yet, I beg you to PLEASE do yourself a favor and fix that immediately.

Netflix/Courtesy Everett Collection

To celebrate her already-iconic performance, here are 16 facts you probably never knew about her:

1. Camila Mendes was born on June 26, 1994 in Charlottesville, Virginia to Brazilian parents — but she moved around a lot after her parents' divorce. In fact, she moved 16 times in her childhood (mostly within Florida) and even lived in Brazil for a year when she was 10.

“It was tragic every single time my mom told me we were moving,” she told BuzzFeed. “I would always envy my friends who had grown up in the same house their entire life, and they had markings on the wall of ‘me at five years old’ and all that. It made me so sad. I wished I’d had that.”

Instagram: @camimendes

2. At home, Camila would speak English with her father and Portuguese with her mother — she's fluent in both.

"I connect with my culture through my family," Camila told People Chica. "I speak Portuguese to my parents so that I can practice. I stay engaged with my extended family through a lively group chat on WhatsApp. That sense of community and family is the heart of Brazilian culture, and staying engaged with my family is what keeps me connected."

Instagram: @camimendes

3. Camila's first-ever paid acting job was a commercial for Ikea.

Ikea / Via youtube.com

4. But Riverdale was actually the first major role she ever booked, and she considers it her "first job." In fact, Camila landed the role of Veronica on Riverdale shortly after she graduated from NYU's Tisch School of the Arts in 2016, which meant she was auditioning while she was still a student.

I got a diploma in my bag SWAG

@camilamendes 02:35 PM - 18 May 2016

5. Speaking of NYU, it's where Camila met one of her closest friends — singer Maggie Rogers. She even appeared in Maggie's 2018 music video, "Give A Little."

happy bday @maggierogers 🐥 worst picture ever taken of us (by us I mean me). just 2 frizzy NYU gals on the humid streets of Sea Girt, NJ

@camilamendes 02:38 AM - 26 Apr 2017

6. Camila also overlapped at NYU with her Riverdale costar, Cole Sprouse, but they weren't exactly friends.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13omZa_0iaITSZI00

"I saw him around and there was a time when we had class in the same building so I would always see him outside," she told Office. "He was a weirdo! He had really long hair down to his butt cheeks. He was really shy too. I would see him at parties sometimes and I always kind of randomly talked to his brother but I never got a chance to talk to him because he was more to himself."

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for GQ

7. When Camila was originally auditioning for Riverdale , she was once told that she wasn't "glossy" enough.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w8pvm_0iaITSZI00

"I remember the casting director telling me, 'You're a little matte right now. At The CW we're glossy," she said on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert . "You know, like glossy lips, cheeks are glowing. And she's like, 'So come back a few days from now.'" Needless to say, Camila definitely got glossy enough and booked the role.

CBS Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

8. After over six years playing Veronica, Camila's certainly ready for what's next — but she'll also look back fondly on her time on the show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=303WOx_0iaITSZI00

“Everyone’s always like, yeah, ‘Free the Riverdale actors’ or whatever, but I think ultimately, we’re all going to be sad when it’s over,” she told InStyle. “Any sort of creative artist seeks new challenges, and there’s a point in time when something ceases to be challenging. I think everyone’s just ready for that next chapter. It’s like we’re outgrowing the show in a way.”

CW/Courtest Everett Collection

9. And one thing that will never change? Her close friendships with her costars, specifically Lili Reinhart and Madelaine Petsch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gt6xI_0iaITSZI00

“They’re like my sisters — we’ve all seen parts of each other that no one else has seen,” she told InStyle. “It’s like family — you don’t choose them. Maybe these aren’t people that I would’ve been friends with had I just met them once at a party, but we’re bonded by this experience. I fought with every one of these girls. We’ve had drama, we’ve had disagreements, we’ve cried, we’ve made up. We’ve been through a lot together and we’ve leaned on each other in those moments.”

Emma Mcintyre / WireImage

10. Oh, and if you've ever wondered about the trio's joint TikTok account (@ blondebrunetteredhead ), Camila's the one who mostly runs it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qgNjI_0iaITSZI00

"We all have the password and the login, but I'd say I spearhead that account," she said in a Netflix interview. "Whenever we're on set we just kind of get bored and say, 'Let's make a TikTok. What should we caption it?"

tiktok: blondebrunetteredhead / Via tiktok.com

11. You probably can't help but notice that Camila has perfect eyebrows, but she explained that they're not as easy to maintain as they seem.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K9i6X_0iaITSZI00

“It’s just genetics, I’ve got to say. I was born with a unibrow that I was trying to get rid of my entire life,” she told InStyle. “Every day that I go to hair and makeup, I have to sit in front of a mirror with a pair of tweezers and pluck. Every day. There’s not a single day that I don’t. There’s a downside to having full eyebrows. It’s not like it’s just perfect right here and no hair anywhere else. No, I pay the price.”

Momodu Mansaray / WireImage

12. Camila has recently spoken out a lot about the importance of representation in Hollywood, how the industry is already changing, and the work she's doing to "lift and elevate our representation in Hollywood."

"It's important to display Latinx people not just as like the poor underdogs, but as people who can be successful. I think that's like, a very empowering message to send to our audience," she said on Tamron Hall Show . "Just to think about how now we are kind of going a direction where people of color can be leads and drive a story and be protagonists, that is something that we need to see more of."

Instagram: @camimendes

13. One of Camila's earliest inspirations was Rachel Bilson as Summer Roberts on The O.C. — which makes it even more poetic that she eventually landed a role in a popular teen drama.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fLVY3_0iaITSZI00

“She was everything to me," she told Elle. “Rachel Bilson was the fashion inspiration for me growing up. To me, she was the epitome of laid-back, chic style. God, she was the coolest. I met her once at a party and we exchanged numbers."

Warner Bros / Â©Warner Bros / courtesy Everett Collection / Everett Collection

14. Of course, Camila was absolutely iconic as Drea in Do Revenge , but she considers it a "last hurrah" of playing high school characters — and notes that she did so alongside a cast of so many iconic actors from teen projects.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HzeFr_0iaITSZI00

“Let me send it off with the best possible vehicle,” she told InStyle. "Everyone kept calling it the Teen Avengers or the Avengers of teen shows. You take one from each teen show, like a little buffet, put them in a movie, stir them up, and see what happens.”

Netflix/Courtesy Everett Collection

15. Camila says she drew inspiration for Do Revenge from a real-life painful experience of being cheated on by a boyfriend in high school.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MDofQ_0iaITSZI00

"I assigned so much worth to myself at the time as a young girl based off of the fact that he chose me and he wanted me, and then when he ultimately betrayed me, I realized that you can't place your worth on other people and their opinion of you," she told Today. "And I think that was a very important lesson to learn in high school and also a lesson that I think you continue to learn throughout life."

Netflix

16. Finally, Camila's next big project will be Prime Video's rom-com, Música — the film is a Brazilian-American story and Camila will speak Portuguese in it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37tGff_0iaITSZI00

"This one hits different 😭💙💚. Stories about Brazilian culture are almost nonexistent in Hollywood, and it’s a shame because it may be the most beautiful culture in the world," Camila wrote in an Instagram caption sharing the news.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

Latine Heritage Month is here! Join us in celebrating from September 15 to October 15 and support our content celebrating la cultura.

Charlotte Gomez / BuzzFeed

