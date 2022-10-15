ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

ktalnews.com

Profile: Shreveport mayoral candidate Tom Arceneaux

Shreveport attorney Tom Arceneaux says he is running to be the next Mayor of Shreveport because he is very passionate about the city and has the experience to take leadership at City Hall head-on.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Petition drive to stop adult store from opening

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Many organizations partnered today to give parents tips on how to protect children against social media dangers.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Cooler Fall air arriving this week

Profile: Dottie Bell seeks one last term in Caddo …. The longest-serving member of the Caddo Parish School Board says she is ready to serve one last four-year term in the District 12 seat.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

WATCH: Patient plays saxophone while undergoing brain surgery

Veteran Affairs report shows veteran suicide rate …. Nexstar's Basil John reports. Community Renewal spreads kindness with Friendship …. The concrete slab at 2320 Legardy Street is more than the foundation of a house. It's the foundation for building a stronger community.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Could we see one of our earliest first freezes?

Arklatex morning weather webcast, Tuesday, October 18th. Residents of Shreveport's District G band together to keep the Hustler Hollywood Store from opening in their community.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Coroner identifies victim in fatal shooting in Highland neighborhood

The Caddo Parish Coroner has identified a man fatally shot Tuesday in the Highland neighborhood. Christopher C. Spearman, 22, of Caddo Street in Shreveport, was shot numerous times in the 1300 block of Centenary Boulevard around 9:20 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Coroner identifies victim in fatal...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Shreveport police search for runaway teen

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department is looking for a teen who ran away from home early Tuesday morning. According to SPD, 16-year-old Shydai Morrow ran away from home Tuesday morning around 2:10 a.m. Morrow is approximately five foot six inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds....
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Pedestrian crash causes partial highway closure in Marshall

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – Deputies say one lane of I-20 W is closed after a vehicle struck a pedestrian in Marshall on Monday night. Texas DPS troopers and Harrison County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating the scene near exit 167. One lane of I-20 W is closed while officers are on the scene.
MARSHALL, TX
ktalnews.com

Testimony: Taylor Parker shopped doctors for faked illnesses

Prosecutors continued to build their case Tuesday that Taylor Parker went to multiple doctors trying to get a diagnosis to confirm her claims that she had multiple sclerosis.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Shreveport restaurant closes doors due to rising inflation

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – After serving up delicious food in Shreveport for 12 years, Real BBQ and More has decided to close its doors. Harvey Clay is a Co-owner of Real BBQ and More, located at 5863 Fairfield Ave in Shreveport. He says shutting down was the hardest decision he had to make.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Bossier pedestrian to be cited after being hit by vehicle overnight

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City Police Departments Accident Investigation Team is investigating an early-Sunday morning pedestrian accident. When he is released, police say the victim will be issued a citation for a pedestrian in the roadway. Around 3:30 a.m. Sunday Bossier Police responded to reports of an...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
ktalnews.com

Parents learn social media dangers at Bossier “Protecting Our Kids” forum

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Members of the Louisiana State Police, Bossier Parish Sheriffs Office, the Bossier City Marshals Internet Crimes Task Force, Bossier Parish District Attorney’s Office, Bossier Public Schools, and parents gathered Monday for an adult-only conversation about protecting children against online dangers. Stakeholders packed the Bossier...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
ktalnews.com

Community Renewal spreads kindness with Friendship Houses

The concrete slab at 2320 Legardy Street is more than the foundation of a house. It's the foundation for building a stronger community.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Caddo Parish Coroner IDs 70-year-old crash victim

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office identified a man who died from injuries sustained in a car crash Monday night. The coroner said 70-year-old James L. Peck of the 8400 block of Blanchard Furrh Road was found just before 10:40 a.m. in the wreckage of a vehicle that veered off Blanchard Furrh just west of Back Path Road and tumbled into a wooded area.
CADDO PARISH, LA

