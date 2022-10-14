Effective: 2022-10-16 08:10:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-16 10:30:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Apache Junction, Gold Canyon; Dripping Springs; Globe, Miami; Mazatzal Mountains; Pinal, Superstition Mountains; Rio Verde, Salt River; San Carlos; Southeast Gila County; Superior; Tonto Basin FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of south central Arizona, including the following areas, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Rio Verde/Salt River, San Carlos, Southeast Gila County, Superior and Tonto Basin. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST this morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Additional isolated storms will continue this morning maintaining the potential for flash flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

GILA COUNTY, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO