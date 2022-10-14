Read full article on original website
Flood Watch issued for Rio Verde, Salt River by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-16 10:20:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-16 12:30:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Target Area: Rio Verde, Salt River FLOOD WATCH WILL EXPIRE AT 11 AM MST THIS MORNING The Flash Flood Watch will expire for a portion of south central Arizona, including the following areas, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Rio Verde/Salt River, San Carlos, Southeast Gila County, Superior and Tonto Basin. The flash flooding threat has ended. Therefore, the Flash Flood Watch will expire at 11 AM MST this morning.
Special Weather Statement issued for Apache Junction, Gold Canyon, Pinal, Superstition Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-16 03:49:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-16 05:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Apache Junction, Gold Canyon; Pinal, Superstition Mountains; Superior A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Pinal County through 530 AM MST At 440 AM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Queen Valley, or 8 miles southwest of Superior, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...Half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Florence Junction, Queen Valley, Boyce Thompson Arboretum and Gold Camp. This includes the following highways US Highway 60 between mile markers 209 and 223. AZ Route 79 between mile markers 148 and 150. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Maricopa, Pinal by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-16 15:10:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-16 16:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Maricopa; Pinal The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Maricopa County in south central Arizona Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 400 PM MST. * At 310 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Sun Lakes, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Sun Lakes, Olberg, Bapchule, Santan and Sacaton. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 166 and 180. AZ Route 87 between mile markers 158 and 160. AZ Route 347 between mile markers 177 and 180. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
