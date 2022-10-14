Read full article on original website
Flood Watch issued for Rio Verde, Salt River by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-16 10:20:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-16 12:30:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Target Area: Rio Verde, Salt River FLOOD WATCH WILL EXPIRE AT 11 AM MST THIS MORNING The Flash Flood Watch will expire for a portion of south central Arizona, including the following areas, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Rio Verde/Salt River, San Carlos, Southeast Gila County, Superior and Tonto Basin. The flash flooding threat has ended. Therefore, the Flash Flood Watch will expire at 11 AM MST this morning.
Flood Watch issued for Apache Junction, Gold Canyon, Dripping Springs, Globe, Miami by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-16 03:49:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-16 05:30:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Apache Junction, Gold Canyon; Dripping Springs; Globe, Miami; Mazatzal Mountains; Pinal, Superstition Mountains; San Carlos; Southeast Gila County; Tonto Basin FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of south central Arizona, including the following areas, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Rio Verde/Salt River, San Carlos, Southeast Gila County, Superior and Tonto Basin. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST this morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Additional isolated storms will continue this morning maintaining the potential for flash flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
