I hope this message finds you well. I want to provide an update regarding redistricting analysis. The redistricting analysis process is designed to evaluate the distribution of students and optimize facility utilization to best support educational programming within the District for the foreseeable future. The process will take place during the 2022-23 school year. The results and recommendations will be presented at the conclusion to the School Committee in the Spring of 2023. The School Committee will continue to engage the public prior to reaching a final decision on any boundary adjustments. Any recommendations that may be approved by the School Committee will not go into effect during the 2022-23 school year.

FRANKLIN, MA ・ 18 HOURS AGO