My Brother’s Keeper Hosts New Christmas Toy Drive
On Saturday, November 5, 2022 from 10:00am-12:00pm My Brother’s Keeper will be hosting a Christmas Toy Drive to collect new, unwrapped toys for local families in need. Please join us for our Christmas Toy Drive and help us bring the joy of Christmas to 3,000+ local families in need. Bring unwrapped gifts to one of our two facilities and volunteers will gladly assist you with your donations.
Attleboro Fire Department "Open House"
Saturday, October 22, 2022 from 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM. We will have apparatus on display, Fire Safety information available, coloring books, trinkets, and more!. Any questions please contact Firefighter Paul Jacques at (508) 922-4394 and/or pjacques@cityofattleboro.us.
Evangelical Covenant Church annual Bit O’Sweden Fall Fair
Evangelical Covenant Church, 841 North Main Street, Attleboro will be hosting its annual Bit O’Sweden Fall Fair on Saturday November 5th, 2022 from 9:00am-1:00pm. The Fair will include Swedish Imports, Bakery, Seasonal Crafts, Knitted and Sewn items, Jewelry, Themed Gift Baskets, Plants, Collectable Bears and Children’s Corner. Any questions may be directed to the Church Office at (508) 226-6221 or www.attleborocovenant.org.
Opioid Epidemic Impacts Southeastern Massachusetts
Last July, 10 individuals were arrested for running a drug trafficking operation that distributed fentanyl throughout Southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island. According to the charging documents, in March 2021, law enforcement began investigating a DTO led by Estarlin Ortiz-Alcantara operating in Southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Intercepted communications on numerous cellphones allegedly identified Mario Rafael Dominguez-Ortiz, Yeury Francisco Garcia-Rodriguez, Rafael Cesar Cabreja Jimenez and Alfredo Rodriguez as members of the DTO who conspired with Ortiz-Alcantara to regularly distribute multi-kilograms of fentanyl from a base of operations at a stash house in Fall River.
Orlo Avenue School News
Orlo Avenue school welcomed back students at Back-to-School night with food, friends and a chance to dunk the dean and secretary. Returning students have been showing kindergartners and new students what our core values, Respect, Responsibility, Cooperation, look like. We had an in depth look at respect this month. Respect for others, ourselves, and school and personal materials. Orlo students and staff would like to thank EP Urban Forest, EP parks dept, EP tree commission, PACE RI, and other volunteers for helping plant trees and shrubs around the building and field.
Seekonk Selectmen Consider Options for Old Town Hall
The Seekonk Board of Selectmen is considering what actions to take regarding the Old Town Hall on Taunton Avenue. The building, which had been used for the police department, has been unoccupied for many years. In 2018, Selectmen designated the task of determining the building’s value to members of the...
Seekonk's Hurley Middle School Recognized as Special Olympics Massachusetts Unified Champion School
Seekonk -- Superintendent Dr. Rich Drolet and Principal Alexis Bouchard are pleased to announce that Seekonk's Hurley Middle School has been recognized by Special Olympics Massachusetts as an official Special Olympics Massachusetts Unified Champion School. Special Olympics Massachusetts honored Hurley Middle School's commitment to inclusion by awarding the school with...
Robert L. Beaudet
Robert L. Beaudet, 81, of Seekonk, MA, passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on October 13, 2022. He was the beloved husband of Rita (Leonard) Beaudet. They were happily married for 55 years. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Roger and Claire (Bosse) Beaudet. Robert was an electrical engineer for Raytheon in Sudbbury, MA for many years, retiring in 2001. He was an active member of Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Church, Seekonk, where was a eucharistic minister, and altar server and was part of the leadership of the Church prayer group. Bob was the recipient the Marion Medal in 2014 from the Diocese of Fall River for his long years of service to his church. Besides his wife, he is survived by his son, Mark Beaudet, and his brother, Paul Beaudet. He also leaves two nieces and one nephew.
"Earth and Water"
"Earth and Water", the November Show at DeBlois Gallery will open on Saturday, November 5, with a reception from 1-7 PM. All are invited to view the show. Refreshments will be served. DeBlois Gallery presents: "Earth and Water", a show filled with color and joy! The exhibit features the watercolors...
Hennessey School News #HennesseyRising #Gratitude
Hennessey Elementary is THANKFUL for so many things this year especially our Hennessey Heroes who go above and beyond each day to be their best!!!. We are THANKFUL for all the families and heroes who showed their HERO PRIDE for our October spirit days and the awesome attendance at the annual Townie Pride Parade. Our heroes showed their school spirit and it was a night to remember. Our classrooms and halls were overflowing with school spirit for Hero Day, Unity Day, Orange and Black Day and the Pink Out. Looking forward to our November Spirit Days of Dress Like a Teacher and World Kindness Day. #HennesseyLovesASpiritDay.
Brown/Trinity Rep MFA Program Presents Soul Tapes
Providence, RI: The Brown University/Trinity Repertory Company MFA Programs in Acting and Directing present the brand-new play Soul Tapes, written by directing student JaMario Stills, adapted from Will Johnson's lecture “The Soul Tapes of Black Folks.” Directed by Stills, this production runs from November 10 through 20 at the Pell Chafee Performance Center on 87 Empire St. in Providence. General admission is $15 with discounted prices for seniors and students. Tickets will go on sale soon and can be purchased at Trinity Rep’s ticket office, by phone at (401) 351-4242, or online at www.trinityrep.com/soultapes.
Swimming & Diving Teams Combine for 22 Event Wins, Sweep Bridgewater State
The Saint Michael's College men's and women's swimming & diving teams combined to win 22 events en route to sweeping Bridgewater State University in their season openers on Saturday. Ashley Silveira (Seekonk, Mass.) was third in the 1M diving competition.
