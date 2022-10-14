Robert L. Beaudet, 81, of Seekonk, MA, passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on October 13, 2022. He was the beloved husband of Rita (Leonard) Beaudet. They were happily married for 55 years. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Roger and Claire (Bosse) Beaudet. Robert was an electrical engineer for Raytheon in Sudbbury, MA for many years, retiring in 2001. He was an active member of Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Church, Seekonk, where was a eucharistic minister, and altar server and was part of the leadership of the Church prayer group. Bob was the recipient the Marion Medal in 2014 from the Diocese of Fall River for his long years of service to his church. Besides his wife, he is survived by his son, Mark Beaudet, and his brother, Paul Beaudet. He also leaves two nieces and one nephew.

SEEKONK, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO