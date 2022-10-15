ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

Maryland volleyball stuns No. 9 Purdue on the road

Maryland’s winning streak grew to three as the Terps completed an incredible upset, winning their match against No. 9 Purdue in a sweep. Maryland came into this match as the clear underdogs facing a top-ranked Purdue team. The Terps had plenty of momentum going into the game, coming off two-straight sweeps of Rutgers and Northwestern.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN

