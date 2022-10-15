Truckers just miss another upset bid

NORWALK — Clyde blinked first.

But the visiting Fliers then took every punch the rest of the way, capitalizing on a Norwalk turnover to outlast the upset bid by the Truckers with a 35-28 win Friday night.

The SBC Lake Division win for the Fliers at Contractors Stadium improved them to 6-3 overall and 2-2 in the league. The Truckers fell to 0-9 and 0-4 in the home finale at the Warren C. Whitney Complex.

Unofficially already in the Division III Region 10 playoff field, Friday’s win went a long way to make sure the Fliers stay among the top eight teams to host a first-round game on Oct. 28.

Clyde trailed 21-14 with 7:35 left in the third quarter after Norwalk standout running back Jarren McLendon found a seam for a 77-yard touchdown run on the Truckers’ third play from scrimmage in the second half.

The Fliers were then faced with a third-and-8 from their own 32 when quarterback Abram Morrison threw a long pass down the left sideline. A Norwalk defender was in position and went for an interception attempt, but didn’t come down with it — but Cole Schwochow did for a huge 53-yard gain to the Norwalk 15-yard line.

Two plays later, Clark Norman scored from the 2, and the third of five PATs by Mason Gurney tied the game at 21 with 5:05 left in the third quarter.

Just three plays later, the Truckers then fumbled at their own 30 and the Fliers recovered.

Clyde then converted a fourth-and-1 at the 21 and a third-and-13 from the 22 to get inside the 1, where Norman scored again with just a second left in the quarter to give the Fliers their first lead of the game.

“We were in a tough spot and hit the long pass play on third down,” Clyde coach Ryan Carter said of the 53-yard game-changing play. “We give it back to them there with the way they were running the ball, and we were in trouble.

“The fumble was huge, it got us momentum and put us in the red zone to get a quick score and kind of turn the tide a little bit,” he added. “But you have to give those Norwalk kids credit. They are doing a great job in a tough situation.”

After Norwalk threw an interception at the Clyde 33, the Fliers moved 67 yards in 10 plays that saw another fourth-and-1 conversion. Faced with a third-and-5 from the Norwalk 11, Morrison then scrambled his way into the end zone for a 35-21 lead with 4:28 left.

The Truckers kept coming, however. They moved 6 yards in 10 plays, with McLendon scoring his third TD of the night from the 5 with 1:11 remaining.

The Fliers easily recovered the onside kick attempt and kneeled out the win.

“We had our chances, it was a heavyweight fight going back and forth,” Norwalk head coach Jason Ziegler said. “If you look at that series for them when they tied it, we had an opportunity to pick the ball off twice and a not-so-bright penalty, then we fumbled the ball and that was the turning point.

“But our kids could have gave up right there, but they kept fighting and gave themselves a chance,” he added. “They went down with another fight, and I’m proud of those kids. It’s unfortunate, we wanted this one for our seniors, they are great kids and great leaders. It hurts for them, but we’ll keep plugging along and give another good effort next week.”

Norwalk started the game off with a bang. Senior Cohen Klausing was untouched — with the exception of his stiff-arm on a Flier defender — on his way to returning the opening kickoff 95 yards.

The first of four Tommy Vanderpool PATs gave the Truckers the 7-0 lead just 15 seconds in.

But Clyde needed just four plays to cover 60 yards and respond. Morrison ran for 49 yards on a. Third-and-3 to set up Norman the next play from the 4 to tie the game at 7-7 at the 10:06 mark of the first.

The Truckers then put together a 8-play, 65-yard scoring drive that took 4:25. That drive was capped when McLendon went right up the middle and found an opening on a 28-yard TD run for a 14-7 lead at the 5:37 mark.

But again, the Fliers answered with another 60-yard drive, as Norman scored from the 2 after Morrison and Schwochow connected for 43 yards.

Neither team scored in the second quarter, as the Fliers turned it over on downs at the Norwalk 36, and the Truckers reached the Clyde 32 before a sack just before halftime stalled a scoring threat.

Morrison was 10-of-13 passing for 157 yards and ran 12 times for 72 yards and a TD to pace the Fliers. Norman ran just nine times for 24 yards, but scored four TDs. Chancey Miracle added nine carries for 61 yards, while Schwochow caught six passes for 127 yards.

“We got a big Week 10 game at Bellevue and we’ll see where we end up, it’s all matchups right now,” Carter said. “We got our rival next week, we’ll focus on that, but we know we’ll be in a very tough region.

“But again, Norwalk is still playing very hard. Coach Ziegler is doing a great job in a tough situation with no wins. You can tell their kids are buying in still. McLendon is a tough downhill runner, and when they get him in place, he’s tough to defend.”

McLendon totaled 159 yards on 17 attempts for the Truckers, while Ryan Fox was 10-of-13 passing for 68 yards, with Ben Rothhaar catching four for 31 yards.

"Everyone has been doubting us, so we said we were going to come out and throw the first punch, and sure enough we did,” Ziegler said. “Our kids believed right from the start tonight … I’m happy with the effort.”

The Truckers close out the regular season next Friday at Tiffin Columbian (7-2, 3-1).

Clyde 14 0 14 7 — 35

Norwalk 14 0 7 7 — 28

Scoring

NOR — Cohen Klausing 95 kickoff return (Tommy Vanderpool kick)

CLY — Clark Norman 4 run (Mason Gurney kick)

NOR — Jarren McLendon 28 run (Vanderpool kick)

CLY — Norman 2 run (Gurney kick)

NOR — McLendon 77 run (Vanderpool kick)

CLY — Norman 2 run (Gurney kick)

CLY — Norman 1 run (Gurney kick)

CLY — Abram Morrison 11 run (Gurney kick)

NOR — McLendon 5 run (Vanderpool kick)