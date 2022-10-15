ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One dead in Middle Tennessee plane crash, NTSB investigating

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Brentwood Police Department (BPD) is on the scene of a deadly plane crash Tuesday morning. Police report the crash took place on Old Smyrna Road between Jones Parkway and Edmondson Pike. The plane crash claimed one life and the National Transportation Safety Bureau (NTSB)...
BRENTWOOD, TN

