The Daily Collegian

Bennett Lecture to focus on moving family-centered interventions online

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — The 2022 Bennett Lecture in Prevention Science will be delivered by Beth Stormshak, Knight Chair and professor in Counseling Psychology in the University of Oregon College of Education. Stormshak’s lecture, “Navigating Prevention in a New Era of Telehealth and Online Service Delivery” will take place...
The Daily Collegian

Podcast, series of events highlight week celebrating news literacy

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Two timely lectures, both free and open to the public, as well as visits from campus media representatives and the launch of a podcast and statewide radio program highlight news literacy week beginning Oct. 24 at Penn State. The lectures feature a mix of nationally...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
AFP

Flood of forlorn Venezuelans brave jungle crossing in Panama

Wading through knee-deep mud, some limping, hundreds of Venezuelan migrants battle against fatigue with their eye on the prize: hope for a new life in the United States. But like most of her fellow migrants, she vowed to "keep trying" until she gets into the United States.

