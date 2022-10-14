Read full article on original website
Randall Wayne Redmon
Mr. Randall Wayne Redmon age 68 of Smithville, TN passed away Wednesday morning, October 19, 2022 at his residence. Mr. Redmon was born on November 16, 1953 in McMinnville, TN to his parents, Jo Dean White Redmon & the late Loyd Redmon. In addition to his father, he is preceded in death by Maternal Grandparents, Tom (Elsie) White & Paternal Grandparents, Harmon Redmon & Oma (Bryan) Summers. He had worked as a Laborer in Construction.
Jimmie Gene London
Funeral services for Jimmie Gene London, age 93 of Cookeville, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday October 22 in the Cookeville Chapel of Hooper-Huddleston & Horner Funeral Home. Jeff London will officiate. Interment will follow in Crest Lawn Memorial Cemetery. His family will receive friends Friday from 5 – 8...
Joe William Cobb
Joe William Cobb, age 81, of Wartrace, Bedford County, Tennessee passed away into the arms of Jesus on October 13, 2022. He was born to Claude Thomas Cobb and Lura Elminia Tant on September 13, 1941 in Dickson, TN. He was preceded in death by his parents and 5 siblings; Johnny L. Cobb, Bobby T. Cobb, Jack L. Cobb, Ruby J. Woosley, and David A. Tant Jr.
Signup Date Announced for 28th Annual DeKalb Angel Tree Project
The 28th Annual DeKalb County Angel Tree Project signups are coming soon. Friday, November 11th has been chosen as the application date. It is one day only. There are NO EXCEPTIONS. Application time is from 8:00 am until 7:00 pm at the First Baptist Church Life Enrichment Center, 101 West Church Street, Smithville under the carport.
Habitat Chili Cook-Off to Feature 17 Teams
Who makes the best chili in DeKalb County? Find out on Friday, October 28th when Habitat for Humanity of DeKalb County hosts the 18th Annual Chili Cook-off and Bake Sale. Chili will be served from 10:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on the DeKalb Courthouse Lawn. In case of rain, the event will be moved to the DeKalb County Complex Auditorium. For a cash donation, eat all the chili you want and vote for your favorite chili and the best decorated booth. Commemorative ceramic mugs will be available for $25 and include chili and a drink. Delicious baked goods prepared by members of local churches will also be for sale. Take out is also available.
Early Voting Begins Wednesday (View Sample Ballot Here)
Early voting begins Wednesday, October 19 and runs through November 3 for the State and Federal November 8 elections. Early voting will be at the DeKalb County Courthouse in Smithville and for one day at the Fairgrounds in Alexandria. Times for early voting are as follows: Mondays 1 p.m. to...
Contractor Behind Schedule on Highway 56 Project
The State Highway 56 construction project is running behind schedule and the contractor, Jones Brothers, LLC has asked the Tennessee Department of Transportation for more time to complete the project without penalty. The bid was awarded in 2019 for the project which extends almost 8 miles from south of the...
Downtown Property Owner Has Issues with City Beer Ordinance
A downtown property owner is taking issue with the City of Smithville’s Beer Ordinance. Todd Cantrell, who owns a building at 119 West Market Street, said the ordinance, as it stands does not permit him to be granted a city beer permit because the location is within 400 feet of a church. The problem, according to Cantrell, is that the city has granted beer permits to others in the past which are in violation of the existing beer ordinance including as it relates to places of public gatherings.
Convicted Felon arrested during Traffic Stop
A man pulled over for a traffic offense last week was found to be a convicted felon and illegally in possession of a handgun. 40-year-old Joshua Leslie Johnson of Hendrixson Road, Smithville is charged with unlawful possession of a weapon. He was also cited for possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on roadways laned for travel, and driving on a revoked license. His bond is $25,000 and he will be in court October 27.
First Day of Early Voting Turnout at 149
A total of 149 people cast ballots in DeKalb County Wednesday on the first day of early voting for the State and Federal November 8 elections. According to the local election commission, 113 voted in person and 36 by absentee on Wednesday bringing the total to 149. Early voting is...
