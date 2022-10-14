Read full article on original website
KWQC
Troopers identify 2 killed in crash on Great River Bridge
HENDERSON Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Two construction workers were killed in a crash on Great River Bridge Tuesday, according to troopers. Troopers responded around 8 a.m. Tuesday to the Great River Bridge for a report of a crash involving two construction workers from a Burlington, Iowa company, according to Illinois State Police.
southernillinoisnow.com
State Trooper struck by truck in Effingham; two highway workers struck and killed in northwestern Illinois
An Illinois State Trooper was struck by a passing semi-truck in Effingham Tuesday when talking to a truck driver involved in an earlier semi vs. pedestrian crash. The trooper was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and has since been treated and released. State Police say the incident...
UPDATE: Names released in fatal crash on U.S. 34
UPDATE: Illinois State Police released the names of the victims in the Fatal crash on U.S. Highway 34. Pearson J. Franklin, 20, of New London, Iowa, and Andrew Whitcomb, 35, of Burnside, Illinois, were walking behind their stationary pickup truck and trailer, which had its yellow construction lights activated, setting construction barrels for a work […]
22-Year-Old Hannibal Man Charged with 1st Degree Assault
There has been another arrest in the ongoing investigation to an assault in Hannibal on October 9, 2022. A 22-year-old Hannibal man has now been charged with 1st degree assault. The Hannibal Police Department announced in a press release that Todd C. Haynes Jr. (22) of Hannibal had been arrested...
muddyrivernews.com
Yohn allegedly threatens to kill correctional officer in Adams County Jail, charged with Class 3 felony
QUINCY — Bradley Yohn of Springfield, who is preparing to defend himself against criminal sexual assault charges in a trial next month, picked up another felony charge last week for allegedly threatening to kill a correctional officer in the Adams County Jail. A charging document filed Friday in Adams...
wlds.com
Identities Released in Fatal Crash on Illinois Route 4
The Illinois State Police has released more information about a crash that killed two people on Illinois Route 4 late Friday night. The Sangamon County Coroner’s Office has also released the identities of the two decedents. Illinois State Police reports indicate that a 2016 white Dodge Journey SUV driven...
wlds.com
One Person Injured in Old State Road Rollover Crash on Friday
Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a one-vehicle crash on Old State Road late Friday that resulted in one man being airlifted to an area hospital. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office reports today that a 2014 Ford SUV driven by 42 year old Hank A. Davidson of Jacksonville was traveling westbound on Old State Road at approximately 9PM Friday when the vehicle veered off the pavement to the right and collided with the ditch and culvert on the north side of the roadway near Wallbaum Lane.
Coroner identifies two victims in deadly Route 4 crash
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people died in a late-night crash on Friday. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon has identified the individuals. They are 17-year-old Kyanna Givens of Virden and 31-year-old Francisco Cortes of Beardstown. Police said the two-vehicle collision happened south of Chatham on Illinois State Route 4. Both individuals were pronounced dead […]
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Oct. 16, 2022
Teagan Goings,18, Quincy, for Failure to Yield right of Way from a Stop Sign at 20th Chestnut on 10/15/22. PTC 178. Ebony Humphrey,23, Quincy, for Operation of Motor Vehicle with Suspended Registration at 5th and Oak on 10/15/22. NTA 131. Anthony Smith,58, Quincy, for DWLR. Operation of Motor Vehicle with...
KBUR
Great River Bridge Accident
UPDATE: According to the Des Moines County Sheriffs Office, westbound traffic on the Great River Bridge should reopen by 2:30 PM, based on information from the Illinois State Police. Original story:. Gulfport, Ill.- The westbound lanes of the great river Bridge were shut down Tuesday morning due to an accident.
muddyrivernews.com
Palmyra man arrested on assault charges
PALMYRA, Mo. — A Palmyra man was arrested Thursday following a reported assault. Palmyra Police Department responded to 119 E. Jackson after 10 a.m. Thursday. A report from PPD said Sloan Chamberlain, 25, of Palmyra, was involved in a verbal argument. Witnesses said the incident escalated and turned physical.
muddyrivernews.com
Quincy ARISE Coalition gets state funding for post-COVID efforts
QUINCY — The Quincy ARISE Coalition, a partnership between Quincy Medical Group, YWCA Quincy, Bella Ease and the Adams County Health Department, received a grant of $135,000 from the Illinois Department of Public Health on Tuesday. The IDPH announced up to $3.7 million in grants to 18 organizations around...
muddyrivernews.com
Shots fired on Broadway
QUINCY— The westbound lanes of Broadway were closed Sunday evening following a report of shots being fired from a car in traffic. Quincy Police report that just before 7:30 p.m. Sunday, someone shot at a vehicle from another vehicle near 33rd and Broadway. Police also report gunfire hit a vehicle near its gas tank and fuel leaked from it. That vehicle was towed from the scene.
wlds.com
JPD Officer Saves Pets, Home During Early Morning Fire Sunday
No one was injured when a mobile home caught fire early Sunday morning. According to a Jacksonville Fire Department report, crews were dispatched to a structure fire in a mobile home located at 1042 East Morton Avenue at 1:39 am Sunday. Mike Hopper with the Jacksonville Fire Department says the...
muddyrivernews.com
City Council begins water surcharge debate
QUINCY — The first speaker at Monday’s Quincy City Council meeting asked why it seemed residential customers would be taking the brunt of the City of Quincy’s proposed water rate increase. “…Mr. Conte (Quincy’s director of engineering and utilities) said that 92 percent of the water customers...
wlds.com
Jacksonville Woman Indicted on Federal Drug Charges
A Morgan County woman has been indicted on federal drug charges. 58 year old Tonja L. Day of the 800 block of Routt Street in Jacksonville was indicted by a federal grand jury on September 7th for possession with intent to deliver 50 grams or more of methamphetamine on July 25th, according to federal charging documents. Day was arrested on October 4th after a Morgan County Court hearing with the unsealing of the indictment coming last Wednesday.
muddyrivernews.com
DAILY MUDDY: Quincy Rotary making a difference
Ashley talks to Suzanne Ellebrock with Quincy Rotary about few events they have coming up. She also wonders what the Hell is going on with another violent incident in Quincy. Click the Purchase Story button below to order a print of this story. We will print it for you on matte photo paper to keep forever.
Pen City Current
Patel takes shot at local redemption center
FORT MADISON - The idea of a redemption center in Fort Madison has been missing the mark for the past 10 years, but a plan out on the west end of town just might work. Ankit Patel, who's family owns Quicker Liquor has opened a location in the same strip mall just a unit west of the liquor store to start taking cans and bottles.
Pen City Current
For the Record – Saturday, October 15, 2022
10/10/22 – 2:07 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of vandalism in the 5800 block of Avenue O. 10/10/22 – 5:25 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of a burglary in the 3000 block of Avenue P. 10/10/22 – 12:00...
muddyrivernews.com
Dot Foods and Dot Transportation, Inc., give pandemic recovery bonuses to full-time employees
MOUNT STERLING, Ill. — Dot Foods, Inc., North America’s largest food industry redistributor, and its affiliate trucking company, Dot Transportation, Inc. (DTI), recently gave a pandemic recovery bonus of 3 percent for all full-time employees company wide, including the company’s Mount Sterling headquarters. This is an additional, one-time bonus based on employees’ earnings and is in addition to the existing quarterly bonus program.
