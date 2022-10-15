Read full article on original website
Family of man shot and killed by LAPD sues city of LA for wrongful death
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The family of a South Los Angeles man who was shot and killed last year by Los Angeles Police Department officers Monday sued the city of Los Angeles, alleging in federal court that officers violated the man’s civil rights by using deadly force when it was not necessary.
spectrumnews1.com
LA County board approves $32 million settlement over boy’s death
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Tuesday formally approved a $32 million settlement of a lawsuit filed by relatives of a 10-year-old Lancaster boy who died in 2018 after allegedly being subjected to extensive torture by his mother and her boyfriend. The settlement of...
spectrumnews1.com
LASD lieutenant files court papers against county, sheriff over dog death
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department lieutenant, the latest of several department members to claim to be a whistleblower over wrongdoing within the department, filed court papers Monday against the county and Sheriff Alex Villanueva. Lt. Joseph Garrido's still unofficial Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit...
spectrumnews1.com
Orange County Board pushes for open hearing on mass shooter
SANTA ANA, Calif. (CNS) — Orange County supervisors Tuesday asked the county counsel's office to make a request to make a normally private hearing public in the case of an accused mass killer. What You Need To Know. The board unanimously voted to ask county counsel Leon Page to...
spectrumnews1.com
LA County supervisors vote to supply libraries with Narcan
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a proposal Tuesday to place the overdose-reversal drug naloxone, or Narcan, at county libraries and train librarians on how to administer it. "Narcan is easy to use, anyone can carry it, and it saves lives," Supervisor...
spectrumnews1.com
LA City Council member Marqueece Harris-Dawson responds to racist audio
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles City Council member Marqueece Harris-Dawson was one of the main topics discussed in the leaked conversation of his fellow city council members, Nury Martinez, Gil Cedillo, and Kevin de León, along with the LA County Federation of Labor President Ron Herrera. Harris-Dawson...
spectrumnews1.com
Redondo Beach faces recall election, cannabis measure on Oct. 19
REDONDO BEACH, Calif. — On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Redondo Beach residents will be among the millions of Americans casting ballots during the national general election. But they’ll have a bit more recent practice than most. Redondoans will also be faced with a special election on Wednesday, Oct. 19,...
spectrumnews1.com
LA Council picks president amid furor over racist comments
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The embattled Los Angeles City Council installed a new president Tuesday after a chanting crowd of protesters called for halting the vote until two councilmen resign for their part in a 2021 meeting laced with crude, racist comments. The selection of Councilman Paul Krekorian to...
spectrumnews1.com
Modern Times' Leisuretown closes in Anaheim
ANAHEIM, Calif. – Modern Times Beer's Leisuretown, a beer garden with a swimming pool, has closed after two tumultuous years. Modern Times closed the craft brewery restaurant near downtown Anaheim this past weekend. "It is with the most heartfelt regret that we announce that Leisuretown will be closing its...
