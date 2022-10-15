ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumnews1.com

Orange County Board pushes for open hearing on mass shooter

SANTA ANA, Calif. (CNS) — Orange County supervisors Tuesday asked the county counsel's office to make a request to make a normally private hearing public in the case of an accused mass killer. What You Need To Know. The board unanimously voted to ask county counsel Leon Page to...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LA County supervisors vote to supply libraries with Narcan

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a proposal Tuesday to place the overdose-reversal drug naloxone, or Narcan, at county libraries and train librarians on how to administer it. "Narcan is easy to use, anyone can carry it, and it saves lives," Supervisor...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LA City Council member Marqueece Harris-Dawson responds to racist audio

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles City Council member Marqueece Harris-Dawson was one of the main topics discussed in the leaked conversation of his fellow city council members, Nury Martinez, Gil Cedillo, and Kevin de León, along with the LA County Federation of Labor President Ron Herrera. Harris-Dawson...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Redondo Beach faces recall election, cannabis measure on Oct. 19

REDONDO BEACH, Calif. — On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Redondo Beach residents will be among the millions of Americans casting ballots during the national general election. But they’ll have a bit more recent practice than most. Redondoans will also be faced with a special election on Wednesday, Oct. 19,...
REDONDO BEACH, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LA Council picks president amid furor over racist comments

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The embattled Los Angeles City Council installed a new president Tuesday after a chanting crowd of protesters called for halting the vote until two councilmen resign for their part in a 2021 meeting laced with crude, racist comments. The selection of Councilman Paul Krekorian to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Modern Times' Leisuretown closes in Anaheim

ANAHEIM, Calif. – Modern Times Beer's Leisuretown, a beer garden with a swimming pool, has closed after two tumultuous years. Modern Times closed the craft brewery restaurant near downtown Anaheim this past weekend. "It is with the most heartfelt regret that we announce that Leisuretown will be closing its...
ANAHEIM, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy