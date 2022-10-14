Deontay Wilder packs a hell of a punch, and he gives on hell of a hug, too. Following a devastating first round knockout of Robert Helenius at a packed Barclays Center in Brooklyn (watch it here), the victorious Deontay Wilder was in an introspective mood. “The Bronze Bomber” who once said he was ‘trying to get me a body on my record’ was nowhere to be seen. Instead, Wilder spent the majority of his post-fight press conference talking about the toll boxing takes on athletes, mentally and physically.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO