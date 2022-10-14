Read full article on original website
Deontay Wilder packs a hell of a punch, and he gives on hell of a hug, too. Following a devastating first round knockout of Robert Helenius at a packed Barclays Center in Brooklyn (watch it here), the victorious Deontay Wilder was in an introspective mood. “The Bronze Bomber” who once said he was ‘trying to get me a body on my record’ was nowhere to be seen. Instead, Wilder spent the majority of his post-fight press conference talking about the toll boxing takes on athletes, mentally and physically.
After laying waste to his competition at both 135 and 140-pounds, Terence Crawford has continued his run of dominance in the welterweight division. But while the Omaha, Nebraska, native has racked up numerous pulverizing performances, his name has been intrinsically linked to current unified champion, Errol Spence Jr. With both...
Deontay Wilder broke a record on Saturday night by ending a world title eliminator fight with just three punches landed. The boxing superstar and former longtime heavyweight champion announced his return Saturday night. He blasted out the top-rated Robert Helenius in the first round of their WBC heavyweight title eliminator.
