Read full article on original website
Related
Five Of The Best Cities In The Country For Vampires Are In Illinois
"Few creatures of the night have captured our imagination like vampires." But if you were a vampire, where (other than Transylvania) would you live? Well, the folks at lawnlove.com have figured out the best and worst places to live if you happen to be a vampire. Let's start with the...
Family Just Learned They Inherited $11 Million from Illinois Man
It's reportedly the largest amount of unclaimed property ever and it was just given to the family of an Illinois man who had over $11 million dollars in assets. I saw this news of mega-inheritance shared on Yahoo News. It's a share of a news report from CBS Chicago who said that Joseph Richard Stancak of Chicago had left $11 million dollars behind after his death in 2016. Now, the state treasurer says he's found Joseph's family. 119 heirs will now share in a massive inheritance that was unclaimed...until now.
A Message To Iowa Drivers Who Block Lanes To Turn Into Coffeehouse Drive-Thrus
There's already enough road construction going on and we don't need one more issue to make traffic flow even slower. I understand very well needing your morning coffee and going to a fave coffeehouse to get it on the way to work. Seriously, there's a Davenport coffee stop that knows my order as soon as they see me by now. I get the coffee need.
Iowa, If You See a Dog Wearing a Red Collar Leave Immediately
I'm a dog lover. I had a dog growing up and she was my best friend. We've got dogs now because our kids are such animal lovers. However, admittedly, I'm a bit skittish around new dogs. Which does two things: It makes the dog anxious and allows my family to...
Wisconsin, If You Smell Cucumbers In Your Garage Leave Immediately
The Midwest is home to many animals who are looking for a warm place to stay this fall and wineter. Some furry freinds try to sneak into the house. While bats and birds usually go to the attic, other animals like mice might go for the walls. Others sometimes find themselves in or around the garage.
Is It Legal To Sleep In Your Car In Iowa
We've all dealt with a long drive or have at least driven while tired. Many of those who wish to see us get home safely mention that we can take a nap or rest our eyes if needed. Just how legal is it to rest those eyes?. Like most of...
One Iowa Town Makes America’s Most Beautiful Small Towns List
A recent ranking put out by Architectural Digest claims to have a list of the most beautiful small towns in America. About 50 locations from all over The US made it onto this list. One small town in Iowa also found itself on this list. How They Got These Numbers.
Iowa Is One Of The Most Dangerous States For Deer Collisions
I once had a history teacher who would always say "Make sure you watch out for deer" at the end of our class, and while most of us couldn't drive at the time, it is a phrase that stuck with me. When driving in Iowa, and other Midwestern states, the...
$1.4 Million Donated To Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa And Western Illinois
There is nothing better than being able to give back. No matter how big or small, a financial donation, material donation, or donation of your time is always appreciated by non-profits. Luckily, there are people who have a buttload of money and actually give back in great ways. The Girl...
VIDEO: Wyoming Woman Gored In Her Own Driveway By Angry Deer
A woman was seriously injured on Thursday after a scuffle with a buck who approached her home in Wyoming. Footage was caught on her Ring doorbell camera, and shows the victim, Wanda Kaynor, get surprised by a buck that was basking and sleeping in the sun on her driveway. As...
This Illinois Town Has Been Named Among America’s Best Christmas Towns
We're still a hot minute away from the Christmas season but if you're getting your plans in line, there's a town in Illinois you might want to check out. We're not just throwing that out there. A big national publication that you have likely read has made a list of the "The Best Christmas Towns In America You Should Visit At Least Once". Every place is on the list for different reasons, like the activities that they offer, how sparkly the lights are, and how much of a Hallmark-ian vibe they give you.
I’ll Give You Three Guesses At Why This Lady in a DARE Shirt Got Arrested
It's an easy game to play, and you'll probably get it right on the first try, but why is it someone getting arrested in a D.A.R.E. shirt always has the same charges?. A 35-year-old Texan by the name of Michelle Ochoa was the passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over.
The #1 College In Iowa For 2023 Is Definitely Surprising
Right now, many high school seniors across America are applying to colleges to further their education. Some will move far away from home and pay a crap load of money in out-of-state tuition and others will stay in their home state and still pay a crap load of money. If...
Will This Be The Last November Iowa & Illinois Will Have To Change Our Clocks?
We're only a few weeks away from "fall back" and there are several tips that Iowans & Illinoisians can use to adapt to the time change. The good part about Daylight Saving Time ending in the fall is that we gain an hour of sleep. The stinky part is that we lose an hour of daylight so it's already dark as pitch on your drive home from work at 5:30.
Safe & Sweet Scaries: Your List Of Trunk Or Treats In The QC
We all love our Halloween candy and there are several Trunk or Treat events in the QC before Halloween where your kid can get a stash of sweets. Some parents love Trunk or Treat events because they say that it can keep kids safer than traditional trick-or-treating can, whether it be because of dark, poorly-lit roads or because drivers always zoom like it's a Fast and Furious audition and might put a kid in danger.
7 Times Iowa Has Been on Snopes (Were They True or False?)
There is a lot of weird things that happen in Iowa. But, like many things on the Internet, not all of them you hear about are true. That is where a website like Snopes.com can come in handy. You can go to major news sites and maybe get lucky finding what really happened, but Snopes.com will tell you if it's true, false, inconclusive, or just the stuff of legend.
Illinois’s Pumpkin Spice Obsession Is One Of The Realest In The Nation
It's the beloved season of PSL's and every grocery store item is having a pumpkin spice flavor and a study looked at which states love it most. Zippia looked at the top pumpkin spice-obsessed states in the U.S. Illinois ranks pretty darn high on that list. To figure out who is waist-deep in pumpkin spice, Zippia looked at Google Trends to see which states are looking up pumpkin spice stuff the most. And that includes all things pumpkin spice, not just recipes or the infamous PSL's that arguably started this whole thing.
A Butter Shortage In Iowa?! Not Anymore With This Hack
Iowans and Americans are dealing with hard times right now. The worst shortage to ever happen on American soil is currently happening and experts say it won't get any butter, I mean... better. Ahead of the holiday season, butter prices are soaring through the roof, and finding it on the...
I-Rock 93.5
Davenport, IA
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
623K+
Views
ABOUT
I-Rock 93.5 plays the best hard rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Iowa and Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://irock935.com
Comments / 0