ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Half Moon Bay, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
scotscoop.com

Carlmont faculty reacts to the Nobel Prizes

Just as founder Alfred Nobel intended in 1909, the Nobel Prizes are awarded to “those who have conferred the greatest benefit to humankind.” This year is no exception. The Nobel Prize committees award six Nobel Prizes every year to recognize the achievements of individuals in various fields. By...
BELMONT, CA
scotscoop.com

Family owned café brings quality treats to Redwood Shores

Sweet U café embodies the importance of a family-owned and operated business. Located in the depths of Redwood Shores, the café opened in Aug. of 2022. Sweet U puts quality first in all its items to provide an enjoyable experience. They sell bubble tea, customizable desserts, and savory options. The quality of the goods encapsulates the passion of the managers and staff.
REDWOOD CITY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy