Sweet U café embodies the importance of a family-owned and operated business. Located in the depths of Redwood Shores, the café opened in Aug. of 2022. Sweet U puts quality first in all its items to provide an enjoyable experience. They sell bubble tea, customizable desserts, and savory options. The quality of the goods encapsulates the passion of the managers and staff.

REDWOOD CITY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO