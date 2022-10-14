ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belmont, CA

Breaking News: Carlmont secures campus after traffic collision

After 15 minutes of learning, Carlmont High School administrators announced a secure campus order on the morning of Oct. 17. At approximately 8:45 a.m., the Belmont Police Department (BPD) directed Carlmont to secure its campus out of caution while they investigated a traffic collision in the surrounding neighborhood. “During the...
BELMONT, CA
Family owned café brings quality treats to Redwood Shores

Sweet U café embodies the importance of a family-owned and operated business. Located in the depths of Redwood Shores, the café opened in Aug. of 2022. Sweet U puts quality first in all its items to provide an enjoyable experience. They sell bubble tea, customizable desserts, and savory options. The quality of the goods encapsulates the passion of the managers and staff.
REDWOOD CITY, CA

