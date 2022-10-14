ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

Cross Country Competes in Bronco Invitational to Close Out Regular Season

SUNNYVALE, Calif. – The Pacific women's cross country team had several runners set personal bests as the Tigers competed at the Bronco Invitational Saturday morning to wrap up the regular season. "The team was strong and ran well," Head Coach Josh Jones stated after the meet. "Five of the...
