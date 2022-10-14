Martin Scorsese Discusses His Filmmaking Career and Foundation With Jeffrey Katzenberg at The Economic Club of Chicago

EXCLUSIVE: Corsage and Phantom Thread star Vicky Krieps has been set to lead ghost story Went Up The Hill with Stranger Things actor Dacre Montgomery. Currently in production, the film will chart how after being abandoned as a child, Jack (Montgomery) ventures to remote New Zealand to attend the funeral of his estranged mother and there meets her grieving widow, Jill (Krieps). His search for answers becomes dangerous when his mother’s ghost returns to inhabit both Jack and Jill, using each of their bodies to speak to the other, and instigating a life-threatening nocturnal dance between the three of them. Bankside...

12 MINUTES AGO