ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Martin Scorsese Discusses His Filmmaking Career and Foundation With Jeffrey Katzenberg at The Economic Club of Chicago

By David Hammond
better.net
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Deadline

‘Corsage’ Star Vicky Krieps & ‘Stranger Things’ Star Dacre Montgomery To Lead Ghost Story ‘Went Up The Hill’ For ‘The Babadook’ & ‘The Nightingale’ Outfit — AFM

EXCLUSIVE: Corsage and Phantom Thread star Vicky Krieps has been set to lead ghost story Went Up The Hill with Stranger Things actor Dacre Montgomery. Currently in production, the film will chart how after being abandoned as a child, Jack (Montgomery) ventures to remote New Zealand to attend the funeral of his estranged mother and there meets her grieving widow, Jill (Krieps). His search for answers becomes dangerous when his mother’s ghost returns to inhabit both Jack and Jill, using each of their bodies to speak to the other, and instigating a life-threatening nocturnal dance between the three of them. Bankside...
WDBO

Elton John’s final tour now third largest in history

Elton John is currently on the road on his final tour, titled Farewell Yellow Brick Road, which is now the third highest-grossing tour in history. But, since the tour is far from over, Sir Elton may move up even higher on the list. Billboard reports that the three-year trek, which...
Variety

Costume Designer Deborah Lynn Scott on 40 Years of ‘E.T‘ and Making ’Avatar 2’: ‘There are Huge Leaps in Every Technical Way ’

“Titanic,” “Avatar” and “Back to the Future” are just a few of Deborah Lynn Scott’s many credits as a costume designer, but Steven Spielberg’s “E.T: The Extra-Terrestrial” is one that Scott is particularly fond of. “I have fun memories of making it, and I can’t believe it’s 40 years,” Scott says as the film celebrates its 40th anniversary. “I think it’s lasted partly because Steven was adamant about not doing a sequel or remake and all those things that keep it a classic and unique.” Henry Thomas plays Elliot, the 10-year-old who befriends the lost alien and with his siblings Gertie...
WDBO

Report: Rolling Stones planning to release new album next summer

Will Rolling Stones fans finally get to hear some new music in 2023? That’s the word from U.K. tabloid The Sun, which reports that an unnamed source has confirmed that the band intends to put out its first new album of original material in 18 years next summer. According...

Comments / 0

Community Policy