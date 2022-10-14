ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

uic.edu

Orientation leader recruitment

The orientation leader application for the 2022-2023 season is now available. Join the team and assist new UIC students and their family members during summer orientation programs and other UIC transition events throughout the year. Orientation leaders will share their experiences and act as a mentor and leader to the newest members of the UIC community.
CHICAGO, IL
uic.edu

UIC CUPPA and SPA Delhi Join Hands to Promote Better City Design Worldwide

India’s leading School of Planning and Architecture (SPA) Delhi and the University of Illinois Chicago (UIC) will sign a Memo of Understanding (MOU) on October 18. Leveraging matchless resources, including geographical locations at the heart of two great cities, the MOU positions these two exceptional public institutions to advance joint research and scholarly collaborations around some of the most pressing issues of an increasingly urbanized world.
CHICAGO, IL
uic.edu

Veterans Week

From Nov. 7 to 12, the Office of Student Veterans Affairs will offer programs that support our veteran and military connected community of students faculty and staff. This is one small way to offer gratitude to those who intentionally choose to protect freedom and democracy at home and abroad. In...
CHICAGO, IL
uic.edu

Honorary degree nominations

The Senate External Relations and Public Service Committee invites you to submit nominations for consideration in awarding honorary degrees at UIC. Honorary degrees are the highest award conferred by UIC. An honorary degree may reward exemplary and extraordinary contributions either to the scholarly or professional world, to public service, or to UIC’s achievements and the ideals of its missions of teaching, research, service and economic development. We welcome nominations of persons of national or international renown within or outside official academic disciplines, which is also the practice with most major institutions of higher education throughout the United States. Some relationship with UIC is desirable but not required for consideration, but in such a case, it is particularly necessary to explain why this individual is deserving of an honorary degree from UIC.

