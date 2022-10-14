The Senate External Relations and Public Service Committee invites you to submit nominations for consideration in awarding honorary degrees at UIC. Honorary degrees are the highest award conferred by UIC. An honorary degree may reward exemplary and extraordinary contributions either to the scholarly or professional world, to public service, or to UIC’s achievements and the ideals of its missions of teaching, research, service and economic development. We welcome nominations of persons of national or international renown within or outside official academic disciplines, which is also the practice with most major institutions of higher education throughout the United States. Some relationship with UIC is desirable but not required for consideration, but in such a case, it is particularly necessary to explain why this individual is deserving of an honorary degree from UIC.

2 DAYS AGO