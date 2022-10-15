Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
$150,000 Worth of Cocaine Washed Up on Florida Beach Was Found by a “Good Samaritan” Who Handed It In to Border PatrolToby HazlewoodDaytona Beach, FL
Clay High Blue Devils lose homecoming game to FalconsAnthony SalazarSaint Augustine, FL
Hastings man caught in alleged catalytic converter burglary, on Blanding Boulevard deputies sayZoey FieldsHastings, FL
3 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersOrmond Beach, FL
2 dead, 3 children found alive in Florida murder-suicide
Two people were killed Monday evening in what appears to be a murder-suicide in Deltona, according to Volusia County deputies.
17-year-old carjacked at gunpoint by suspect at 7-Eleven in Volusia County
DEBARY, Fla. - A 17-year-old was the victim of an armed carjacking in Volusia County Monday night, according to the sheriff's office. The Volusia Sheriff's Office said a suspect wearing a hoodie and a surgical mask approached the teen with a gun, demanding for the teen's car, while the teen was at the 7-Eleven located at 96 N. Charles R. Beall Boulevard in DeBary.
5 hospitalized after fire extinguishing system goes off in Sanford
SANFORD, Fla. — A fire extinguishing system went off Tuesday around 11:30 a.m. at the BJ's Whole Sale Club along State Road 46 in Sanford. Firefighters say they heard reports of the explosion, but that turned out to be incorrect. “We were all pumping gas and then we heard...
Man accused of killing 77-year-old nursing home resident declared incompetent to stand trial
PALM COAST, Fla. — A nursing home resident in Palm Coast accused of murdering another resident in May has been declared incompetent to stand trial and has been released from jail into the custody of a relative. Cliff Mody, 73, was arrested in May after investigators said he beat...
Man, woman dead in Flagler County motorcycle crash
PALM COAST, Fla. — Troopers say two people are dead after a crash in Flagler County. According to the report from Florida Highway Patrol, it happened around 7:30 p.m. in the area of Seminole Woods Boulevard and Sesame Boulevard. Officials say the two people killed were thrown from a...
‘Strange grunting noises’ lead to arrest of suspected shoplifters at Home Depot
“Strange grunting noises” led to the arrest of a pair of suspected shoplifters at Home Depot in Lady Lake. A officer had been called to the store Friday afternoon to investigate a shoplifting complaint when 50-year-old Richard Devon Grant of Ocklawaha was found “leaning over holding onto the store shelving with one hand, rocking back and forth, and making strange grunting noises,” according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The officer asked Grant if he was OK, and Grant responded that he was “tired and had a long week.” Grant was found to be in possession of a Milwaukee brand flood light tucked in his shorts. The light was valued at $69.97. A pack of cigarettes was found in his sock. Two grams of methamphetamine were discovered concealed in the cigarette pack.
Man, woman dead in apparent murder-suicide; 3 children unharmed, Volusia deputies say
DELTONA, Fla. – A man and woman are dead in what deputies believe to be a murder-suicide in Deltona Monday evening, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they responded to reports of a stabbing at 2742 Gramercy Drive at about 6:17 p.m. Upon arrival, they found a woman had been killed and a man who was unresponsive, the sheriff’s office announced on social media.
Motorcycle gang member among those arrested during Biketoberfest:'If you're going to run...have a full tank'
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies were pretty busy during this year's Biketoberfest event in the Volusia and Flagler County area. According to Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly, there were 884 service calls handled countywide over the weekend with deputies making 213 traffic stops and 21 arrests. The Flagler County Sheriff's...
Person of interest in Oklahoma dismemberment murders arrested in Florida
A man wanted for questioning about the deaths and dismemberment of four men in eastern Oklahoma has been arrested in Florida, police said Tuesday.
Human remains found in burned-out vehicle in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Marion County deputies are investigating after they found human remains in a burned-out vehicle. Deputies said they responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle on NE 231st Ave. in Silver Springs around 10 a.m. on Wednesday and found a car destroyed by fire with human remains inside.
Putnam County deputies arrest man intending to “start a war”
INTERLACHEN, Fla. (WCJB) - Putnam County Sheriff’s Office deputies disarmed an Interlachen man they say planned an “active shooter” situation with them on Sunday morning. According to the sheriff’s office, a caller reported Glen Ressler, 42, was armed and planned to “start a war” with deputies. Ressler...
Church donations, mail stolen from Ormond Beach church's mailbox, pastor says
The pastor of a church in Ormond Beach said surveillance video caught two people who broke into their mailbox recently and stole church donations and bills, the second time the church's mailbox has reportedly been damaged in weeks. Surveillance video shows a maroon-colored van pull into Providence Church's parking lot...
11 pounds of cocaine washes ashore on Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The US Border Patrol seizes 11 pounds of cocaine after it washes ashore in Volusia County. The suspicious package was found by a Good Samaritan walking along Daytona Beach. Officials said the package washed up along the shoreline. On Saturday, Chief Patrol Agent Walter Slosar...
Haleigh Cummings’ father to be released from prison after serving 12 years on drug charges
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — The father of a 5-year-old Putnam County girl who disappeared in 2009 will be released from prison Wednesday after serving a 12-year sentence on drug charges. Ronald Cummings, the father of Haleigh Cummings, is set to be released from Lake Correctional Institution in Clermont, according...
Man with gunshot wound found dead on Jacksonville sidewalk
Police found a man with at least one gunshot wound dead at 10 a.m. Monday in the 5800 block of Norwood Avenue. Police have no suspects or location of shooting.
Reddick man killed in crash on private driveway after being ejected from utility vehicle
A 41-year-old man from Reddick was killed on Friday afternoon after he was ejected from a utility vehicle during an accident that occurred on a private driveway in Marion County. On Friday, October 14, at approximately 1:30 p.m., the man was driving a 2010 Kubota utility vehicle, and he was...
Man dies after being pulled from pond in Pickettville, Jacksonville police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man died at the hospital Saturday night after he was pulled from a pond on Pickettville Road. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to the 6200 block of Pickettville Road, just east of Interstate 295 and Pritchard Road, around 7:20 p.m. to reports of a possible drowning.
Marion County firefighters rescue unconscious man from burning home
An Ocala resident was rescued by Marion County firefighters on Wednesday afternoon after a fire ignited inside of his home. On Wednesday, October 12, shortly after 2 p.m., Marion County Fire Rescue units were dispatched to the 15000 block of SW 27th Avenue Road in Ocala due to reports of a residential structure fire.
Dead snails, potentially in the millions, line Lake Monroe following Hurricane Ian
SANFORD - The edge of Lake Monroe in Sanford has a new look these days. It’s covered in hundreds of thousands – if not millions – of dead snails. If you live near there and haven’t seen them, you’ve probably smelled them. FOX 35 News...
Person shot in calf in Oceanway area, Jacksonville police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a person was shot near the Oceanway Community Center on Saturday afternoon. JSO reports at around 1:15 p.m. patrol officers responded to the 12200 block of West Sago Ave. in reference to a dispute. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS...
