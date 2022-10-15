ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Coast, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox35orlando.com

17-year-old carjacked at gunpoint by suspect at 7-Eleven in Volusia County

DEBARY, Fla. - A 17-year-old was the victim of an armed carjacking in Volusia County Monday night, according to the sheriff's office. The Volusia Sheriff's Office said a suspect wearing a hoodie and a surgical mask approached the teen with a gun, demanding for the teen's car, while the teen was at the 7-Eleven located at 96 N. Charles R. Beall Boulevard in DeBary.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WESH

Man, woman dead in Flagler County motorcycle crash

PALM COAST, Fla. — Troopers say two people are dead after a crash in Flagler County. According to the report from Florida Highway Patrol, it happened around 7:30 p.m. in the area of Seminole Woods Boulevard and Sesame Boulevard. Officials say the two people killed were thrown from a...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

‘Strange grunting noises’ lead to arrest of suspected shoplifters at Home Depot

“Strange grunting noises” led to the arrest of a pair of suspected shoplifters at Home Depot in Lady Lake. A officer had been called to the store Friday afternoon to investigate a shoplifting complaint when 50-year-old Richard Devon Grant of Ocklawaha was found “leaning over holding onto the store shelving with one hand, rocking back and forth, and making strange grunting noises,” according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The officer asked Grant if he was OK, and Grant responded that he was “tired and had a long week.” Grant was found to be in possession of a Milwaukee brand flood light tucked in his shorts. The light was valued at $69.97. A pack of cigarettes was found in his sock. Two grams of methamphetamine were discovered concealed in the cigarette pack.
LADY LAKE, FL
click orlando

Man, woman dead in apparent murder-suicide; 3 children unharmed, Volusia deputies say

DELTONA, Fla. – A man and woman are dead in what deputies believe to be a murder-suicide in Deltona Monday evening, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they responded to reports of a stabbing at 2742 Gramercy Drive at about 6:17 p.m. Upon arrival, they found a woman had been killed and a man who was unresponsive, the sheriff’s office announced on social media.
DELTONA, FL
WCJB

Putnam County deputies arrest man intending to “start a war”

INTERLACHEN, Fla. (WCJB) - Putnam County Sheriff’s Office deputies disarmed an Interlachen man they say planned an “active shooter” situation with them on Sunday morning. According to the sheriff’s office, a caller reported Glen Ressler, 42, was armed and planned to “start a war” with deputies. Ressler...
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Man dies after being pulled from pond in Pickettville, Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man died at the hospital Saturday night after he was pulled from a pond on Pickettville Road. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to the 6200 block of Pickettville Road, just east of Interstate 295 and Pritchard Road, around 7:20 p.m. to reports of a possible drowning.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ocala-news.com

Marion County firefighters rescue unconscious man from burning home

An Ocala resident was rescued by Marion County firefighters on Wednesday afternoon after a fire ignited inside of his home. On Wednesday, October 12, shortly after 2 p.m., Marion County Fire Rescue units were dispatched to the 15000 block of SW 27th Avenue Road in Ocala due to reports of a residential structure fire.
OCALA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy