$150,000 Worth of Cocaine Washed Up on Florida Beach Was Found by a “Good Samaritan” Who Handed It In to Border PatrolToby HazlewoodDaytona Beach, FL
72-Yr Old Florida Man Dies While Draining His Pool During Hurricane IanPool MagazineDeltona, FL
72 Year Old Man Dies Going Out into Hurricane Ian To Drain His PoolTyler Mc.Deltona, FL
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersOrmond Beach, FL
Great escapes in Florida: Flagler Beach, U.S. Highway 1 and scenic State Road A1AJoAnn RyanFlagler Beach, FL
Orlando FreeFall ride to be torn down: Here's what needs to happen first
Orlando FreeFall ride to be torn down: Here's what needs to happen first. Operators of the Orlando FreeFall drop tower ride at ICON Park announced earlier this month that it would be tearing down the ride following the death of 14-year-old Tyre Sampson in March. Officials have now said the timeline depends on when the investigation is complete.
Dead snails, potentially in the millions, line Lake Monroe following Hurricane Ian
SANFORD - The edge of Lake Monroe in Sanford has a new look these days. It’s covered in hundreds of thousands – if not millions – of dead snails. If you live near there and haven’t seen them, you’ve probably smelled them. FOX 35 News...
How to get cash for your scrap metal left behind by Hurricane Ian
DELAND, Fla. - When Hurricane Ian tore through Florida, it left a trail of destruction in its wake: downed trees, damaged roofs, flooded homes and cars. Much of the metal siding and materials has ended up in recycling centers, like Dominion Metal Recycling in DeLand. "Definitely we're starting to see...
Shooting victim drives off in Amazon truck, deputies say
A shooting victim is accused of taking an Amazon delivery driver on a wild ride. Brevard County deputies say it happened on Tuesday afternoon at a 7-Eleven in Cocoa.
Pipeline: See SeaWorld's new surf coaster
A new roller coaster called "Pipeline" is opening at SeaWorld Orlando next year, and it will be the world's first surf coaster. Riders will be standing in a surfing position, giving them the experience of wave jumping. (Video provided by SeaWorld Orlando)
Bodycam appears to show Orange County deputy slumped over in seat during DUI arrest
A deputy with the Orange County Sheriff's Office is accused of driving under the influence. The St. Cloud Police Department released bodycamera video showing what happened when they reportedly pulled over Deputy John Guzman on Saturday.
Husband stabbed wife to death during argument about disciplining child, Volusia sheriff says
Deputies say a couple fighting over disciplining their child led to the husband stabbing his wife to death and then himself in an apparent murder-suicide at a Deltona home. Three children who were home at the time were not hurt, officials said.
An angel: Neighbor helps get scooter for woman who suffered stroke
Paola Buendia, who lives in Winter Springs, recently suffered a stroke, significantly impacting her ability to get around. When a neighbor saw her walking over a mile to pick up her children from school, she stepped in to help however she could. In addition to offering a ride home, she inspired the community to help Buendia with her mobility -- and independence -- again.
Orlando Weather Forecast: Cold front to bring cooler temps to Central Florida this week
Tonight's low: 67 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 87 degrees | Rain: 40%. Main weather concerns: Another dry evening across Central Florida. Skies stay mostly clear. Low temperatures drop to the mid to upper 60s across the area. Tomorrow rain chances increase ahead of a front. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible. The main concerns will be heavy rainfall, wind gusts up to 60 MPH, and lightning.
Orlando Weather Forecast: Lingering showers ahead of cold front
Tonight's low: 71 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 82 degrees | Rain: 30%. Main weather concerns: Showers and storms are possible in the early part of the day giving way to cooler temperatures. A cold front nearing the region will spread some energy across the state. BEACHES. The beaches look pretty...
14 found living in 'deplorable' Central Florida home, 6 arrested on drug-related charges
DEBARY, Fla. - The Volusia Sheriff's Office executed a narcotics warrant at a DeBary home after receiving multiple complaints and tips about the residence and found 14 people living in deplorable conditions with makeshift electrical lines powered by a generator. Of the 14, deputies arrested six of them on drug-related charges.
UCF AD Terry Mohajir on next year's move to Big 12 Conference
The University of Central Florida Knights still have plenty to play for this football season, but they've got their eye on next season's big move to the Big 12 Conference. FOX 35 Sports Anchor Adam Shadoff spoke with UCF Athletic Director Terry Mohajir about this historic moment.
