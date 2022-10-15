Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Improperly installed car battery by dealership to blame in a fatal wreck that killed mother according to court documentshoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Houston man suing Whataburger over food poisoning; seeks at least $200khoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Alexander Hamilton is the latest to endorse Beto for Texas Gov.Ash JurbergTexas State
Shane McKinney, a cyclist, and father, was honored with a 'Ghost Bike' after being killed by a fleeing motoristhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Missing Texas Teen Arrested after Body Found in TrunkLarry LeaseHumble, TX
Related
After missing Texas teen crashes, authorities find mother’s body in trunk
After a missing Texas teen led authorities on a car chase in Nebraska, his mother's body was found in the trunk, authorities said.
The man who killed trailblazing Texas deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal is convicted of capital murder
The man who gunned down the Houston area's beloved first Sikh sheriff's deputy could face the death penalty after he was convicted Monday of capital murder.
Man convicted in death of Texas agency's 1st Sikh deputy
HOUSTON (AP) — A man was convicted of capital murder on Monday in the 2019 shooting death of a law enforcement officer who was the first Sikh deputy in his Texas agency. A jury took less than 30 minutes before finding Robert Solis, 50, guilty in the killing of Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal during a September 2019 traffic stop in a residential cul-de-sac 18 miles (29 kilometers) northwest of Houston. Authorities say the 42-year-old deputy was shot multiple times from behind after he stopped Solis and was walking back to his patrol car. The same jury in Houston that convicted Solis began hearing evidence late Monday afternoon in the trial’s punishment phase. Prosecutors are seeking a death sentence.
KSAT 12
Child dies after being stabbed by mother at park, Harris County Sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A child died after being stabbed by her mother while at a Harris County park Sunday afternoon, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The sheriff said on Twitter the incident happened around noon at Spring Creek Park in Tomball -- about 40 minutes away from Houston.
Nebraska police find woman’s body in trunk after apprehending 17-year-old driver
The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) made the discovery after being alerted to a homicide investigation by The Harris County Sheriff’s Office in Texas. The sheriff’s office informed the NPS that a vehicle believed to be involved in investigation — a black Mazda — was traveling through Nebraska.
Click2Houston.com
Woman found dead with multiple gunshot wounds outside SE Houston apartment, police say
HOUSTON – A woman was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds outside an apartment in southeast Houston late Friday night, police said. Commander K. Campbell with Houston Police Department said officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 10900 block of Tanner Park Court near Kingspoint Road at around 11 p.m.
SW Houston shooting wounds 15-year-old girl in the face, police say
Houston police tweeted that the girl is hospitalized in critical condition, but Eyewitness News has learned she was wounded in the face.
8-year-old twins found after going missing from apartment complex in southeast Houston
HOUSTON — Houston police asked the public to be on the lookout for 8-year-old twins who went missing Thursday. They later announced that they had been found. Thousands of people go missing every year across the United States, and there are organizations and law enforcement agencies that work to bring them home to loved ones.
The dangers of breaking the 'Move Over or Slow Down' law
HOUSTON — If you’ve ever been stranded on the side of the road, you know how scary it is to have cars and trucks whizzing by you at highway speeds. Those who have been hit say it’s one thing to imagine it, it’s another to see the aftermath.
cw39.com
Church struck by lightning in Sugar Land during Thursday night storm
SUGAR LAND, Texas (CW39) – A church in Sugar Land was damaged after it was struck by lightning on Thursday night, police said. Officers were called to the First Colony Bible Chapel, located at 3610 Austin Parkway at 8:14 p.m. Officers said that they saw the siding of the...
cw39.com
Cold air invasion next week, 30s and 40s in Texas
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Unseasonably warm weather lasts through Sunday, but a strong cold front arrives in Houston Monday, delivering much colder air next week here and around Texas. During this transition, showers and thunderstorms are possible Monday. From there, dry, cool and crisp days settle in. The coldest stretch...
'It's Absolutely an Epidemic': Texas Transgender Woman Was Killed in 2020, Suspect Just Arrested
So far in 2022, at least 31 transgender people have been killed, according to the Human Rights Campaign Since 2020, the family of Asia Jynaé Foster has sought justice after the Black transgender woman was found fatally shot in the middle of the road near the Houston Galleria. On Tuesday, 32-year-old Jermal Richards was arrested and charged with one count of murder in connection with Foster's death, according to a statement from Houston Police. Richards is being held without bond, and has yet to appear before a judge...
A man was fatally shot in Houston. Hours later, a boy thought to be his son was found dead in an SUV.
A suspect was arrested in the deaths of a man who was fatally shot Tuesday and a toddler, thought to be the victim's son, who was found dead in the back seat of an SUV, Houston authorities said. The Houston Police Department said Wednesday afternoon that the 38-year-old man, identified...
Comments / 14