Devils players react to Lindy Ruff’s system, describe locker room morale ahead of Tuesday’s game vs. Ducks
Miles Wood tried to sum up the Devils’ problems on Monday. After an 0-2-0 start where his team has been outscored 10-4 by the Flyers and Red Wings, Wood said his new teammates –– players like Ondrej Palat, John Marino, top prospect Alexander Holtz and more –– are still adjusting to coach Lindy Ruff’s system, which may explain the flat beginning.
NHL
LA Kings @ Detroit Red Wings: How to Watch
Kings look to keep rolling after picking up their first win of the season. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Detroit Red Wings:. Where: Little Ceasars Arena (Detroit, MI) Watch: Bally Sports West & Bally Sports +. Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio. Team...
NHL
Penguins Captain Sidney Crosby Named NHL's First Star of the Week
Penguins captain Sidney Crosby has been named the NHL's first star for the opening week of the 2022-23 regular season, it was announced today. Crosby, the NHL's current leading scorer with six points (2G-4A), recorded two three-point outings in the Penguins' first two games of the season, tallying one goal and two assists in each game. This marked the second time that Crosby has recorded three points in each of Pittsburgh's first two games of a season after first doing so in 2014-15 (3G-3A-6PTS in 2 GP).
NHL Odds: Sabres vs. Oilers prediction, odds and pick – 10/18/2022
With the NHL season now in full swing, the Buffalo Sabres will take a trip to the Great White North to face off with the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday night. Join us for our NHL odds series, where our Sabres-Oilers prediction and pick will be unveiled. Fresh off of a...
NHL
On the Bright Side | 10 TAKEAWAYS
From Andy Greene's fond farewell, Alex Holtz's first NHL goal and Ondrej Palat's big investment, Amanda Stein has it covered in 10 Takeaways presented by Ticketmaster. Two games down, eighty to go. Yes, it has not been the ideal start to a season, but as captain Nico Hischier will remind...
NHL
Canucks at Blue Jackets
CANUCKS (0-3-0) at BLUE JACKETS (0-3-0) 7 p.m. ET; BSOH, SNP, ESPN+, SN NOW. Andrei Kuzmenko -- Elias Pettersson -- Curtis Lazar. Injured: Travis Dermott (concussion), Tucker Poolman (illness) Blue Jackets projected lineup. Johnny Gaudreau -- Boone Jenner -- Gustav Nyquist. Yegor Chinakhov -- Cole Sillinger -- Jakub Voracek. Justin...
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers @ Lightning
John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (2-0-0) embark on a tough three-game road trip on Tuesday as they visit Jon Cooper's three-time defending Eastern Conference champion Tampa Bay Lightning ( 1-2-0). Game time at Amalie Arena is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised nationally on ESPN. The local radio broadcast...
NHL
RECAP: Panthers 'fight until the end,' but suffer first loss in Boston
BOSTON - The Florida Panthers never quit. Even with just four defenseman at their disposal for the majority of the evening, the Panthers kept on fighting until the very end of a 5-3 loss to the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on Monday. Their first loss of the season, the...
NHL
State Your Case: Can McDavid score 50 goals for Oilers this season?
The Edmonton Oilers center has won the scoring title four times, most recently last season, when he had 123 points (44 goals, 79 assists). He has also won the Ted Lindsay Award (players' MVP) three times and the Hart Trophy (League MVP) twice. With his season-opening hat trick against the...
NHL
Devils Busy Week Starts with Practice | NOTEBOOK
New Jersey plays every other night this week, get the latest from practice in the Devils Notebook. After a day off on Sunday, the Devils begin their work week with a practice at Prudential Center this morning. ,. Practice begins at 11 a.m. and the club is looking to put...
NHL
Video Review: SJS @ NYI - 17:10 of the Second Period
Explanation: Video review supported the Referee's call on the ice that the puck deflected off of Evgeny Svechnikov's skate and entered the net in a legal fashion. Rule 37.4 states, in part, "a puck that deflects into the net off an attacking Player's skate who does not use a 'distinct kicking motion' shall be ruled a GOAL. A puck that is directed into the net by an attacking Players' skate shall also be ruled a GOAL, as long as no 'distinct kicking motion' is evident."
NHL
Wahlstrom scores twice, Islanders hand Sharks fifth straight loss
ELMONT, N.Y. -- Oliver Wahlstrom scored two goals, and the New York Islanders kept the San Jose Sharks winless with a 5-2 victory at UBS Arena on Tuesday. Anders Lee, Zach Parise, and Cal Clutterbuck also scored, and Semyon Varlamov made 26 saves in his season debut for New York (2-1-0). Brock Nelson, Noah Dobson and Adam Pelech each had two assists.
NHL
Bolts still building chemistry on the back end
The Tampa Bay Lightning returned to the ice for practice at AMALIE Arena on Monday following a three-game road trip that saw the Bolts go 1-2-0 with a 3-1 loss to the New York Rangers, a 5-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets and a 6-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins.
NHL
How the Scouts and Rockies Became the Devils | 40 YEARS WITH STAN
The New Jersey Devils franchise was not born with ease and Stan Fischler takes you through the story. The New Jersey Devils franchise was not born with ease. Not when you consider that birth pangs originally were felt in Kansas City. Then they increased in Denver and finally resulted in a brand new major league hockey club bursting forth in the Garden State's Meadowlands.
NHL
LA Kings @ Nashville Predators: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Nashville Predators:. Where: Bridgestone Arena (Nashville, TN) Predators: 2 - 2 - 0 (4 pts) Viktor Arvidsson (112th-overall, 2014) and Kevin Fiala (11th-overall) return to play against the team who originally drafted them. The duo, both members of the Predators 2014 NHL Draft class, played three full seasons in Nashville together from 2016-19.
NHL
Comrie makes 46 saves for Sabres in win against Oilers
Rasmus Dahlin scored the first Sabres power-play goal of the season, and Eric Comrie stopped 46 out 48 shots to power the Sabres 4-2 away win. Comrie, an Edmonton native, made his first start in his hometown. He made 22 saves in the third period for his first win with the Sabres since signing a two-year contract July 13.
NHL
Favell appreciates special place in Flyers history 55 years later
Favell jokes about the Oct. 19, 1967 game at the Spectrum between his Philadelphia Flyers and the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins, expansion teams that played in what was less than an epic struggle. After 60 minutes of eye-glazing hockey, the home team had ground out a 1-0 victory, the Flyers' first...
NHL
Preds Fall to Kings in Shootout, 4-3
Nashville Falls to 2-2-1 After Los Angeles Rallies Late in Third Period. The Preds were up 3-1 at the start of the third period against the Kings, but Los Angeles rallied for a 4-3 shootout win Tuesday at Bridgestone Arena. Matt Roy scored twice for Los Angeles in the final...
Sabres’ October Road Trip Provides Early Season Challenge
An early-season west coast road trip has become somewhat of a scheduling tradition for the Buffalo Sabres. Last season, it was a trip to California to face the Anaheim Ducks, Los Angeles Kings and San Jose Sharks before their first-ever matchup against the Seattle Kraken. This season provides a similar trip but a different group of teams they will face off against.
NHL
Giroux scores in home debut, Senators hand Bruins first loss of season
OTTAWA -- Claude Giroux scored, and the Ottawa Senators won for the first time this season, 7-5 against the Boston Bruins at Canadian Tire Centre on Tuesday. Giroux gave the Senators a 1-0 lead 1:04 into the first period when he scored five-hole off the rush. The 34-year-old forward, who signed a three-year contract July 13, is originally from Hearst, Ontario, and moved to Ottawa in 2002.
