Health care administration professional, Gina R. Hawley, is named Chief Operating Officer (COO) for University of Utah Health Hospitals and Clinics, effective January 3, 2023. Dr. Hawley has robust academic health system experience from her previous roles at Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU), Johns Hopkins Medicine, and other institutions. She started her career in health care as a nursing assistant, increasing her passion and dedication as she took on more responsibility and leadership. Her most recent position with OHSU was serving as Vice President of Professional & Support Services. In that role, she oversaw 14 allied health, clinical program, and service lines, central services, and support services departments.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 3 DAYS AGO