ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
utah.edu

Big ideas = big bucks

At the end of a day spent discussing conservative climate solutions to strengthen domestic energy, national security, the economy and agriculture, University of Utah leaders put out a simple challenge:. Give us your best idea. With an ozone-laced sky as backdrop to the first-ever Conservative Climate Summit hosted by Utah...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
utah.edu

Celebrating skiers at the J. Willard Marriott Library

The University of Utah Ski Teams – now in their 75th year – will receive the History-Maker Award for being the University of Utah’s most successful athletic program during their tenure. The award will be given by the U’s J. Willard Marriott Library at the 30th Ski Affair fundraiser on October 26; the event benefits the Marriott Library’s Ski & Snow Sports Archive.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
utah.edu

Gina R. Hawley, Dr.P.H., M.H.A., Named Chief Operating Officer, University of Utah Health Hospitals and Clinics

Health care administration professional, Gina R. Hawley, is named Chief Operating Officer (COO) for University of Utah Health Hospitals and Clinics, effective January 3, 2023. Dr. Hawley has robust academic health system experience from her previous roles at Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU), Johns Hopkins Medicine, and other institutions. She started her career in health care as a nursing assistant, increasing her passion and dedication as she took on more responsibility and leadership. Her most recent position with OHSU was serving as Vice President of Professional & Support Services. In that role, she oversaw 14 allied health, clinical program, and service lines, central services, and support services departments.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
utah.edu

U professor to lead Journal of Diversity in Higher Ed

Chris Linder, founder and director of the McCluskey Center for Violence Prevention and associate professor in the Department of Educational Leadership & Policy, is the new editor-in-chief of the Journal of Diversity in Higher Education (JDHE), published quarterly in collaboration with the American Psychological Association. “Dr. Linder is an outstanding...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
utah.edu

Graduate Fellowship Opportunity

The Center for Teaching Excellence (CTE) is seeking graduate students to join our team as a Graduate Fellow Consultant. This paid position begins as soon as possible in preparation for the Spring 2023 semester, with the potential to renew for subsequent semesters. The opportunity to work hourly during the summer and up to 0.5 FTE (20 hours per week) during the semester allows this position to be flexible with graduate students’ program responsibilities.

Comments / 0

Community Policy