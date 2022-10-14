Read full article on original website
MARK DOUGLAS JACKSON
CAVE CITY – Mark Douglas Jackson, age 53, of Cave City, Kentucky passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at TJ Samson Community Hospital. Mark was born on September 16, 1969, the son of the late James Edward Jackson and Wilma Lee Thompson Cotton. He is survived by his...
BETTY CAROL SMITH
GLASGOW – Betty Carol Smith, 58, passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022, at her residence. She was born December 11, 1963, in Glasgow, Kentucky to the late Charles William Smith and Annie Lee England Smith. Betty was a homemaker and a member of Woodland United Baptist Church. Survivors include...
CHESS CABOT DELK
GLASGOW – Chess Cabot Delk, 69, passed away Sunday, October 16, 2022, at Kindred Hospital Louisville. He was born June 5, 1953, in Glasgow, Kentucky to the late Amel Delk and Mabel Ruth Bell Delk. Chess began his career in Illinois at Sheldon’s Manufacturing. From there, he moved to Glasgow, Kentucky, and worked for the City of Glasgow doing waste management and then worked for J.L. French as a forklift operator.
Local student participates in Buddy Walk
On Saturday, September 24 at Elizabethtown High School, eight-year-old Olivia Priddy, a second-grade student at Bonnieville School, walked in the 5th Annual DSA of the Heartland Buddy Walk, alongside family, friends, and school staff. The fundraising efforts of the Buddy Walk will support the Down Syndrome Association of the Heartland...
Alcohol Sales Part 1: Supporting the Sale
On November 8, residents in Munfordville will go to the polls to vote on whether or not they want the sale of alcohol to be allowed within the city limits. This is Part One of a three-part series. This particular part shares the point of view of someone who is in favor of alcohol sales.
Metcalfe Shoebox Mission Spreading the Gospel
Operation Christmas Child, part of Samaritan’s Purse, takes the Gospel to children and their parents to the ends of the earth. This mission provides shoeboxes filled with non-denominational materials in their native language, as well as fun gifts, school supplies, personal care items, accessories like socks, flashlights, hair bows, sunglasses, coloring books, crayons, and things kids enjoy. All boxes have a WOW item, such as a soccer ball (deflated with a pump), doll, stuffed animal, or shoes. Many other items can go inside, but nothing liquid. Age groups range from 2 to 4; 5-8, and 10-14.
Chamber Quarterly Breakfast
The Edmonton-Metcalfe Chamber of Commerce held its fall quarterly breakfast on October 11th at the old school gym with a big crowd in attendance. The breakfast was catered by Diane’s Cakes and Catering and delicious as always. The sponsor of the fall breakfast was Barn Lot Theater. The Business...
KSP Investigates Fatal Collision on KY-1297
Glasgow, Ky. (October 18, 2022) – On Monday, October 17th, 2022 just after 8:00 a.m., Kentucky State Police Post 3 Bowling Green was requested by the Barren County Sheriff’s Office to investigate an injury collision in Barren County. Troopers responded to the scene of the collision located near 8104 Old Bowling Green Road (KY-1297).
