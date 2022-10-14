Operation Christmas Child, part of Samaritan’s Purse, takes the Gospel to children and their parents to the ends of the earth. This mission provides shoeboxes filled with non-denominational materials in their native language, as well as fun gifts, school supplies, personal care items, accessories like socks, flashlights, hair bows, sunglasses, coloring books, crayons, and things kids enjoy. All boxes have a WOW item, such as a soccer ball (deflated with a pump), doll, stuffed animal, or shoes. Many other items can go inside, but nothing liquid. Age groups range from 2 to 4; 5-8, and 10-14.

