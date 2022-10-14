Read full article on original website
BBC
Everton woman who stabbed boyfriend to death is jailed
A woman who stabbed her boyfriend to death in a domestic row in Liverpool has been handed a life sentence. Gary Morgan, 36, was found fatally injured at a house in Lavan Close, Everton, on 10 April and died from a stab wound to the chest. Merseyside Police said he...
BBC
PSNI: Woman allegedly raped by taxi driver settles legal action
A woman who said she was raped by a taxi driver has settled legal action with the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) over alleged failings in its investigation. The woman claimed the attack took place during a journey in Newtownabbey, Co Antrim, in November 2011. The Police Ombudsman said...
BBC
Week of West Midlands drugs raids results in 66 arrests
Drugs worth more than £235,000 have been seized by the police and 66 people have been arrested, in a week-long operation by West Midlands Police. The force said it also recovered 42 weapons, including a sawn-off shotgun, a Taser and an imitation firearm. The aim of the operation was...
BBC
Debbie Griggs: Remains found of woman murdered by husband in 1999
The remains of a 34-year-old pregnant woman who was murdered by her husband over 20 years ago have been discovered. Debbie Griggs was reported missing in May 1999 from her home in Deal, Kent, by her husband Andrew Griggs. Mr Griggs was found guilty of murder and jailed for life...
BBC
Paris shocked by murder of Lola, 12, found in box
Parisians have been stunned by the shocking murder of a 12-year-old schoolgirl whose body was found on Friday in a container in the courtyard of her apartment building. The girl, named Lola, had spent the day normally at school. Her father raised the alert when she failed to return home...
BBC
Teacher banned after messaging '15-year-old girl'
A teacher who sent sexual messages to someone he thought was a 15-year-old girl has been banned from the profession. John Lane, who worked for Education Plus North East, was confronted by a group of so-called paedophile hunters. After being arrested, he pleaded guilty to attempting to engage in sexual...
BBC
Hundreds of cannabis plants seized in raids
Hundreds of cannabis plants, crack cocaine and heroin have been seized in a series of major police raids across Merseyside and Cheshire. Operation Crossbow, involving three police forces, saw 25 people arrested across Liverpool and Wirral on Monday. Two raids in Liverpool saw more than 700 cannabis plants seized. In...
BBC
Doncaster: Jack Willis lay dead for hours in A&E toilets, inquest hears
Opportunities were missed to find the body of a man who died in a hospital A&E's toilets, a coroner has said. Jack Willis, 31, died of natural causes in March while at Doncaster Royal Infirmary, an inquest has heard. His body was found by cleaners almost six hours after he...
BBC
Woman attacked in Bristol park before being raped in flat
A woman was attacked in a park before being taken in a taxi to a flat and raped, police have said. The woman, aged in her 20s, was assaulted in Brandon Hill Park, Bristol, after being followed from a bar in Clifton. After the attack, on Sunday, 17 July, she...
BBC
Bridgend: HMP Parc nurse jailed for relationship with inmate
A prison nurse has been jailed after engaging in "flirtatious" calls and texts with an inmate. Elyse Hibbs, from Manchester, admitted misconduct in public office by having an inappropriate relationship with the prisoner while working at HMP Parc in Bridgend. Cardiff Crown Court heard the 25-year-old was "manipulated" by the...
BBC
Gwent Police stop lorry carrying 50m metal tube on M4
This was the scene when a lorry carrying a 50m metal tube hanging off its back was stopped by police. Gwent Police and the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency said the vehicle and its 94-tonne load were spotted on the M4 in South Gloucestershire. They were conducting an abnormal load...
BBC
Man jailed for killing friend he left abandoned outside Paisley hospital
A man who abandoned his friend to die outside a hospital from a knife wound which could have been treated has been jailed for nine-and-a-half years. Ben McCulloch stabbed Stephen Quigley, 26, at his home in Barrhead, East Renfrewshire, on 23 March 2021. He left his friend outside the Royal...
BBC
Tasered man's family takes legal action against police watchdog
The family of a man who died after being Tasered on a London bridge is taking legal action against the police watchdog for failing to criminally investigate the two officers involved. Oladeji Omishore was pulled from the River Thames after a confrontation with two Metropolitan Police officers on 4 June,...
BBC
Jacqueline Kirk's burns played a limited role in her death, court told
Burns suffered in 1998 played only a "limited" role in Jacqueline Kirk's eventual death 21 years later, jurors have been told. They have been asked to decide whether the petrol burns she suffered in Weston-super-Mare at the hands of Steven Paul Craig were "more than a minimal cause of her death" in 2019.
BBC
M20: Two women killed in crash on hard shoulder
Two women have died in a four-vehicle crash on the hard shoulder of the M20 in Kent. It happened on the coastbound carriageway between junctions 1 and 2 at about 08:20 BST on Monday. Kent Police said a grey Infiniti Q30 Sport, a black BMW X5, a black Volkswagen Golf...
BBC
Father and toddler killed in lorry crash on A10 named
A 22-year-old man and his toddler daughter who were killed when their car collided with a lorry will be forever missed, their family has said. William Jesson and 18-month-old Eve, from Dagenham, east London, died at the scene on the A10 near Chittering, Cambridgeshire, on Saturday. A female passenger in...
BBC
R driver Michael McGrath jailed for seriously injuring woman
An R driver who left a woman with severe injuries after a head-on collision has been given a 15 month sentence. Michael McGrath, 21, of Castlevennon Road in Katesbridge, County Down, pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm by dangerous driving. He will serve half his sentence in prison and...
BBC
Scarborough dog attack: Woman dragged to floor and bitten
A woman was dragged to the floor and bitten on the leg in a dog attack in North Yorkshire. The woman and her friend were walking their dogs in Holbeck Hill, Scarborough, on Monday morning when they were approached, police said. A dog, thought to be an English bull terrier,...
BBC
Police issue CCTV footage of car in Christina Mackenzie hit-and-run
Police have published CCTV of a vehicle they wish to trace in connection with a hit-and-run in which a record-breaking cyclist was "left for dead". Christina Mackenzie, 45, broke her pelvis in the crash near Kippen, Stirlingshire last month. Police say a black Ford Ranger, towing a silver Ifor Williams...
BBC
Liverpool cemetery cordoned off after gun found
A cemetery has been sealed off by police after a gun was found inside a bag along with ammunition. Merseyside Police cordoned off hundreds of graves at West Derby Cemetery in Liverpool after the discovery at about 13:15 BST on Tuesday. The force said the items would be "forensically recovered"...
