Okmulgee, OK

Person of interest in Okmulgee murder investigation arrested in Florida

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Okmulgee police say the person of interest in the murder investigation of four men has been captured in Florida. Chief Joe Prentice said Joe Kennedy was arrested in Daytona Beach Shores, Fla., yesterday in connection to a stolen vehicle out of Okmulgee County. The Okmulgee...
TULSA, OK
Medical Examiner expected to ID bodies found in Deep Fork River

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Okmulgee police are waiting for official word from the Medical Examiner whether the four bodies pulled from Deep Fork River Friday are the four men who have been missing for more than a week. Investigators are using the time to sift through all the evidence...
TULSA, OK
20-year-old Nashville man drowns in Skiatook Lake

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirms one man is dead after drowning in Skiatook Lake. They said that 20-year-old Okhunjonov Khojiabdullo of Nashville, Tenn. drowned in the Tall Chief Cove in Osage County on October 16 around 3 p.m. OHP says Khojiabdullo was not using a lifejacket.
TULSA, OK
Wellston woman says she was given play money for items at yard sale

Wellston, Okla. (KOKH) — A Wellston woman says she was given fake money at her yard sale last weekend. Now, the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is investigating how that happened. Kerri Platt says a woman bought a couple of big ticket items but gave her play money or motion...
WELLSTON, OK
28-year-old dies after crash in Washington County

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 28-year-old man died after a crash in Washington County Sunday. Troopers say the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on North 3950 Road near EW 600 Road just west of Copan. Jimmie Hill from Copan was pronounced dead at the scene. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol...
TULSA, OK
Paramount+ releases official trailer for 'Tulsa King'

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Paramount+ dropped the official trailer for the new series 'Tulsa King' starring Sylvester Stallone on Sunday. The show, partially shot in Tulsa, follows a mafia boss played by Stallone as he is released from prison and exiled to Tulsa to start a new crew. Many...
TULSA, OK
Stix to offer free morning after pills, pregnancy tests

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The brand Stix is offering free pregnancy tests and morning after pills for people who need help financing reproductive care. Morning after pills can range from $40 to $50 dollars, so Stix is offering a free pill that is funded by other donors. Stix offers...
TULSA, OK
AARP speaking out about OG&E rate increase

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — OG&E customers can now expect their bills to be $15 more a month than this time last year. That’s thanks to a rate increase because of the 2021 winter storm, a rate increase to cover operational costs, and another increase for the change in fuel prices.
TULSA, OK

