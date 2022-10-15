Read full article on original website
Person of interest in Okmulgee murder investigation arrested in Florida
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Okmulgee police say the person of interest in the murder investigation of four men has been captured in Florida. Chief Joe Prentice said Joe Kennedy was arrested in Daytona Beach Shores, Fla., yesterday in connection to a stolen vehicle out of Okmulgee County. The Okmulgee...
Okmulgee police confirm bodies found in Deep Fork River those of 4 missing men
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) -- Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice has confirmed that the four bodies found in the Deep Fork River have been positively identified as the missing men from Okmulgee. Mark Chastain, Billy Chastain, Mike Sparks, and Alex Stevens have been missing since Oct. 9. On Friday, investigators found...
Medical Examiner expected to ID bodies found in Deep Fork River
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Okmulgee police are waiting for official word from the Medical Examiner whether the four bodies pulled from Deep Fork River Friday are the four men who have been missing for more than a week. Investigators are using the time to sift through all the evidence...
20-year-old Nashville man drowns in Skiatook Lake
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirms one man is dead after drowning in Skiatook Lake. They said that 20-year-old Okhunjonov Khojiabdullo of Nashville, Tenn. drowned in the Tall Chief Cove in Osage County on October 16 around 3 p.m. OHP says Khojiabdullo was not using a lifejacket.
Wellston woman says she was given play money for items at yard sale
Wellston, Okla. (KOKH) — A Wellston woman says she was given fake money at her yard sale last weekend. Now, the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is investigating how that happened. Kerri Platt says a woman bought a couple of big ticket items but gave her play money or motion...
28-year-old dies after crash in Washington County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 28-year-old man died after a crash in Washington County Sunday. Troopers say the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on North 3950 Road near EW 600 Road just west of Copan. Jimmie Hill from Copan was pronounced dead at the scene. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol...
Game wardens bust large party after illegal burn pile, trash found in wildlife area
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Game Wardens wrote 42 citations for illegal assemblage on a wildlife management area after several burn piles and large amounts of trash were found in the area. OGW said they were called to investigate trash dumping on the Oolagah Wildlife Management Area and...
Free morning after pills, pregnancy tests, delivered discreetly for Oklahoma residents
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma has some of the most restrictive abortion laws in the country. But women all over our state now have discreet access to the so-called "morning after" pill for free. It’s all thanks to a women-focused healthcare company and an anonymous donor. A company...
Pride of Broken Arrow brings home first place, prepares for grand nationals
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Pride of Broken Arrow arrived home Sunday to a large cheering crowd. The Tigers took first place at the Bands of America Super Regional in Saint Louis on Oct. 15. Next month they will head to grand nationals in Indianapolis. "It's been a wonderful...
Paramount+ releases official trailer for 'Tulsa King'
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Paramount+ dropped the official trailer for the new series 'Tulsa King' starring Sylvester Stallone on Sunday. The show, partially shot in Tulsa, follows a mafia boss played by Stallone as he is released from prison and exiled to Tulsa to start a new crew. Many...
Stix to offer free morning after pills, pregnancy tests
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The brand Stix is offering free pregnancy tests and morning after pills for people who need help financing reproductive care. Morning after pills can range from $40 to $50 dollars, so Stix is offering a free pill that is funded by other donors. Stix offers...
AARP speaking out about OG&E rate increase
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — OG&E customers can now expect their bills to be $15 more a month than this time last year. That’s thanks to a rate increase because of the 2021 winter storm, a rate increase to cover operational costs, and another increase for the change in fuel prices.
