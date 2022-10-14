ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Mayor Sarno joined with AIC President Benitez to celebrate First Official AIC Campus Police Candidate into the WMASS Police Academy’s 65th ROC Class

 6 days ago
Mayor Sarno and City Officials attend Western New England School of Law’s Center for Social Justice Free Legal Kiosk Initiative

State Representatives Bud Williams, Brian Ashe, Carlos Gonzales, Orlando Ramos and Jacob Olivera; and Lamari Jackson from state Senator Adam Gomez’s Office were also in attendance. Mayor Sarno stated, “I want to thank Attorney Talia Gee, President Robert Johnson and the legal team at Western New England School of...
Mayor Sarno and CDO Sheehan meet with Veronica Garcia and Samalid Hogan from the Latino Marketing Agency

Mayor Sarno states, “It is always a pleasure to welcome Samalid Hogan, who used to work in our Office of Planning and Economic Development, and Veronica Garcia, who used to work with PBS and WGBY. Veronica is very talented and smart, and her new business, the Latino Marketing Agency, is working on some very exciting projects. CDO Tim Sheehan and I were impressed by the quality of her presentation from one of the projects she is working on. Their list of clients is impressive and I want to thank them for their continued belief and investment in the city of Springfield.”
