20 Gallon Pilot Brewing System
Hoses and fittings included. 6 – 1bbl Stout Tank Conical Fermenters (each with necessary valves and tri clamp fittings) This system is great for a pilot brewing system or for the homebrewer thinking about taking the next step with their home setup. Willing to sell as a full system or by individual items.
30bbl boil kettle
Used direct fire boil Kettle. About 6inch jacket,and 3ft fire box. Modulating burner. Fuel is propane. Old but still working great when shut down. I have miscellaneous fittings for it. Manufacturer : Specific Mechanical. Where Manufactured : Victoria, B.C. Canada. Ships From : Camino, Ca.
7bbl Brewery and Taproom ready for new location and owners (USA)
7bbl Brewery and Taproom ready for new location and owners (USA) ( $250,000 ) Complete brewery and taproom ready to relocate anywhere in the USA/ Mexico / Canada, or stay in Colorado. 3 vessel 7bbl brewhouse, (3) 7bbl FVs, (1) 3bbl FV, taproom bar, furniture and draft equipment, cold storage, chillers, kegs, packaging equipment, hoses and other fixtures all available. If you have a location in mind, that’s everything needed. If you’re looking for a location, we can help with that also. After signing a non-disclosure agreement more details will be provided. Buyer must arrange transportation. Serious inquiries only.
Four piece set – (2) 1bbl fermentors and (2) 1bbl brite tanks
Four piece set - (2) 1bbl fermentors and (2) 1bbl brite tanks ( $2,400 ) Comes with four lids, two with cooling coils, two blanks. Lids have prv and CO2 connection. In good shape and well taken care of.
Portable Chiller, 1 Ton – NEW
Advantage Engineering 1 Ton Portable Chiller, New/Never Used. Shipping covered by seller. Manufacturer’s website: https://advantageengineering.com/portableChillers/units/waterChillerPortable-m11a.php. Manufacturer : Advantage. Original Manufacture Date : 01/08/2019. Where Manufactured : United States. Ships From : Woodland. Part Number(s) : M1-1A-21HF.
2 years old semi-automated canning system – Cask SAMSv2
Bought in November 2020. We have both 12oz and 16oz filling tubes and different spares parts. The new V2 design launched in 2019 removes pneumatics from the can Push 2 cylinder and replaces it with a significantly more reliable and easier to setup linear ball screw drive. Upgrade kits are available for V1 units.
UK Reverses Planned Freeze on Alcohol Tax
The UK government has cancelled a plan to freeze the duty tax on alcohol, less than a month after announcing the policy. Just last month the UK government said it would abolish a proposed increase in duty rates for beer, cider, spirits and wine and instead proposed a temporary measure to reduce the duty on some types of alcoholic beverages. The freeze had been due to take place in February 2023.
2016 Deutsche Beverage 60 BBL Jacketed Fermentation Tank Unitank
2016 Deutsche Beverage 60 BBL Jacketed Fermentation Tank Unitank ( $18,500 ) I am selling this 2016 Deutsche Beverage 60 BBL Fermentation Tank. It is in excellent shape and ready for service. It’s approximately 7’6″ Diameter and 15’6″ O.H. The tank will be located in Frankfort, IN after October 26th. That is about 45 minutes north or Indianapolis. I will consider delivery for an additional fee.
250 bbl Foeder/White Oak tank
250 bbl Foeder (up to 9). We used these for a foeder aged 10% barley wine. The tanks are currently cleaned with soda ash and packed with citric acid. These were used as non- sour foeders. Features. Top and side manway door. 2″ bottom port. 1.5″ sample port.
800 Liter Stainless 1.0 Bar Pressure tanks – USED
800 Liter Stainless 1.0 Bar Pressure tanks - USED ( $1,750 ) Cornerstone Stainless Containers currently has a limited inventory of used, aseptic, 1.0 bar containers that are being sold for $1,750 each!!. These tanks were produced back in the 2000’s and are in fairly decent shape for used equipment....
4BBL Brewmation Brewhouse + 3 – 4bbl unitanks
4BBL Brewmation Brewhouse + 3 - 4bbl unitanks ( $45,000 ) Just upgraded to a 10bbl system and I was going to hang on to my 4bbl in case I found space for a second location, but that dream is fading. It’s a 4bbl 3-vessel Brewmation electric brewhouse with the advanced controls HLT, insulated MT, BK. HLT & BK both have a maximum working capacity of ~175 gal and 3 – 4bbl jacketed unitanks. I bought this system from Destin Brewery in fall of 2018, and it’s run flawlessly for me over the past 3 years in business.
XpressFill XF4500C – Carbonated Beverage Counter Pressure 2 Spout Can Filler
XpressFill XF4500C - Carbonated Beverage Counter Pressure 2 Spout Can Filler ( $3,500 ) This filler was purchased from another brewery after being used twice and has not been used since. It’s incredibly clean and has just been stored in a closet for the last year while we were opening. We do not can in house so have no use for it. Trying to find it a new home where it will be useful.
Brand New Wild Goose Gosling Canning Machine!
Brand New Wild Goose Gosling Canning Machine! ( $32,000 ) Wild Goose Gosling Canning Machine. Brand New – never been plugged in. Complete cart with casters, Pre and Post Rinse, Extra Parts Package, Complete tool Kit, Setup for any size can. It took 6 months to receive the machine....
