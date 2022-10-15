XpressFill XF4500C - Carbonated Beverage Counter Pressure 2 Spout Can Filler ( $3,500 ) This filler was purchased from another brewery after being used twice and has not been used since. It’s incredibly clean and has just been stored in a closet for the last year while we were opening. We do not can in house so have no use for it. Trying to find it a new home where it will be useful.

1 DAY AGO