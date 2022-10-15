Welcome back. Injuries are one of the worst things that can happen to any wrestler. No matter who you are or how long you have been around, an injury can take you out at any time, even through no fault of your own. Aside from your health, the question becomes how long you are going to be on the shelf. Now we have an answer to that, as a long injured WWE star is back in the ring.

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO