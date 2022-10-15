Read full article on original website
Former WWE Star Set For Official Retirement Match
You have to hang it up eventually. Retirement is a weird concept for a lot of wrestlers as several of them have issues with leaving wrestling. Many of them have often stick around longer than expected as they can keep coming back for one more match here or there. Eventually everyone has to hang up the boots though and that is going to be the case with another former WWE star.
WWE Extends Offer To 34 Year Old Former Champion To Return
He would be a big get. There are a lot of changes throughout WWE in recent months and several of those have involved wrestlers returning to the company. All kinds of stars are returning to WWE and it has made for several surprise appearances. It can mean a lot to have someone come back, and now WWE is attempting to bring back someone who showed a lot of potential.
WATCH: Bayley Squares Off With Fan At WWE Live Event
That’s some quality villainy. For the most part, wrestlers are divided into groups of babyfaces and heels. The heels are there to make fans angry at them and to get the fans cheering for the babyfaces to give them what they deserve. That can be accomplished in a variety of ways and now we saw one of the better methods this weekend at a non-televised events.
Two WWE Legends Talk Helping Edge vs. The Judgment Day
He has some options. There are different ways to present a feud, with one of the options being to have one wrestler vs. a group. It can make things complicated for the one who is on their own and the situation often involves finding someone else to help in the fight. That is the case again and now two legends are at least considering offering their assistance to their old friend or rival.
WWE Hall Of Famer Returns On Monday Night Raw To Manage Current Star
He can do some things. There have been a lot of stars throughout WWE’s history and some of them have become legends of the industry. You know these stars when you see them and it can mean something to see them show up again after a long absence. That was the situation again this week, as a legend showed up in a new role in an effort to build up a younger star.
Matt Hardy Explains Vince McMahon’s Complicated Relationship With Bray Wyatt
They have a unique relationship. There has never been anyone in wrestling as powerful or influential as Vince McMahon. During his time running WWE, McMahon was able to make or break anyone’s career in the blink of an eye, meaning a relationship with him was one of the most important things a wrestler could have. Now we are hearing about one of the stranger relationships that McMahon had with anyone.
Huge Grudge Match Added To WWE Crown Jewel Card
Three on each side. We are coming up on one of the biggest WWE shows of the year with November 5’s Crown Jewel. The show will be taking place in Saudi Arabia as part of WWE’s working relationship with the kingdom. The events often feature major stars in showdowns, some of which have been built up for white awhile. Now another match has been set up for the show, featuring quite a bit of star power.
WATCH: Rey Mysterio Makes Surprise Appearance For AAA TripleMania XXX
He doesn’t go here. WWE is the biggest and most powerful wrestling promotion in the world but it is not the only one. There are several other promotions around the world, some of which have their own legacies and histories. Their biggest events are among the most important in the world and that was the case this weekend. It was so big that a WWE legend made a surprise appearance.
Here’s One Of The First Storylines Triple H Dropped When He Regained Power In WWE
He wasn’t a fan. There are all kinds of characters in wrestling and some of them are a lot more successful than others. Finding the right character for the right wrestlers is one of the trickiest things to do as the wrong combination can be a complete mistake. WWE seemed to think that someone was doing the wrong thing and the change has taken place right before your eyes.
Injured WWE Star Returns To Action After Four Month Absence
Welcome back. Injuries are one of the worst things that can happen to any wrestler. No matter who you are or how long you have been around, an injury can take you out at any time, even through no fault of your own. Aside from your health, the question becomes how long you are going to be on the shelf. Now we have an answer to that, as a long injured WWE star is back in the ring.
WWE Reportedly Impressed With Superstar’s Recent Work
I’d say he has earned it. With so many people on the WWE roster, it can be difficult for anyone to stand out. It can take a lot of effort and work for a wrestler to become a next level star, but ultimately it takes a higher up being willing to give someone a chance. A wrestler getting noticed is a big deal and now another one has begun to turn some important heads.
SmackDown Star Makes Surprise NXT Appearance (And He Could Be Sticking Around)
There is a place for him. WWE has a lot of talent but there is only so much time to put that talent on television. It can be difficult to come up with something for everyone to do and sometimes the best answer is to move them to another show for a change. Having three shows helps WWE quite a bit and now it seems that one star might be going to another of those shows.
Monday Night Raw Results – October 17, 2022
We’re rapidly approaching Crown Jewel and WWE has the main event covered with Logan Paul challenging Roman Reigns. That leaves some spots open for the rest of the card, some of which needs to be filled in soon. Odds are we’ll get some of that soon and you can probably guess some of the matches from here. Let’s get to it.
