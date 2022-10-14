Read full article on original website
City of Sparks Offers New Fire Chief Position to Finalist
The City of Sparks says it has offered its open fire chief position to Walt White. In a statement to 2 News, the City says White "is in discussions with our City Manager." White was one of six finalists picked for the position after Chief Jim Reid announced his retirement in April 2022.
Local Gear Shop Hosting Ski Recycling Drop-Off
Gear Hut, Reno's only used gear shop, is a convenient drop off location for responsible ski recycling this season. For the rest of the winter season, Gear Hut will not only collect old skis, but boots, boards and poles (including old and damaged gear) as well. Their goal is to reduce the landfill impact of outdated technical gear.
Single Lane Closures Begin On Mt. Rose Highway Thursday
Lane closures will take place on lower Mt. Rose Highway (State Route 431) Oct. 20-22 as the Nevada Department of Transportation performs roadway repairs. One lane will be closed on westbound Mt. Rose Highway near Thompson Lane between 6:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Oct. 20-22 as NDOT performs roadway repairs. Drivers will still be able to travel both directions of the highway.
Affordable Housing Groundbreaking In Reno
Once completed, the complex will include 205 new affordable apartment homes. The complex will consist of 205 units and is being designed to specifically fill a gap of housing needs not being met for lower-income senior citizens.
Food Bank of Northern Nevada to Hold Baggin' for Apples Event
The Food Bank of Northern Nevada will hold its all ages volunteer event, Baggin’ for Apples on October 27th. The event will be held at the Food Bank of Northern Nevada on Thursday, October 27, 2022 from 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. The Food Bank will be joined...
'Trick or Suite' Returns to Greater Nevada Field on October 26th
Following a two-year hiatus, Greater Nevada Field will have its spook-takular Halloween flair at the ballpark in full force as Trick or Suite returns on Wednesday, October 26th, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, with proceeds benefitting the Food Bank of Northern Nevada. Everyone is encouraged to wear their Halloween...
Developers Break Ground on New Senior Living Complex in Reno
(October 18, 2022) Greenstreet Development and Vintage Housing is breaking ground on a new affordable senior living complex at 260 Winter Street in Reno. Vintage at Washington Station will be a senior-restricted development, available to residents age 55 and above. All of the units will be affordable to seniors at or below 60% of area median income (AMI). The project will set aside five home units at 45% of the AMI.
TMCC Amongst Partners to Receive Grant Funding to Enhance NV Job Pipeline
Truckee Meadows Community College (TMCC) is working in partnership with the Governor’s Office of Workforce Innovation (GOWINN) and Project SANDI initiative to provide grant funding for Northern Nevada residents to unlock and enhance their career success in Nevada’s in-demand careers and workforce, now through next fall. In total,...
Fire Destroys Mobile Home In Sun Valley
No injuries were reported but the mobile home is a complete loss. This is a developing story, and we will update as we learn more.
Fire Damages Historic Buildings In Dayton
Central Lyon County Firefighters announced that the historic Fox Hotel in Old Town Dayton was lost in the fire. Multiple agencies were needed to help battle the blaze and also help cover the District.
No injuries reported after mobile home fire in Sun Valley
There were no injuries reported after Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue crews responded to a mobile home fire in Sun Valley Monday morning. The fire was reported in the area of East First Avenue and Carol Street around 11:26 a.m. Five people were in the mobile home at the time...
University dedicates monument at Virginia and Ninth Streets
(October 18, 2022) The University of Nevada, Reno held a celebration today for the recently renamed nine-block stretch of Center Street between the Truckee River bridge near First Street and the University gates at Ninth Street as “University Way.”. The University also held a dedication for the new monument...
NDOT Hosts Public Information Tour for U.S. 50 Tahoe East Shore Corridor Management Plan
Nov. 3, 5p.m. - 7p.m.: Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority Boardroom, 169 U.S. 50, Stateline. Those interested can also visit dot.nv.gov/US50EastShore for study information. Community members requiring special accommodations to access study information can contact 702-232-5288. Through the U.S. 50 Tahoe East Shore Corridor Management Plan, NDOT has evaluated U.S. 50...
Police Resolve Situation after Suspicious Person at Silver Lake Elementary School
Silver Lake Elementary School in Reno was temporarily on a precautionary code yellow lockdown due to nearby police activity. The incident started around 2 p.m. The lockdown was lifted less than one hour later. This message was sent to families from the principal, Courtney Sego, about the cause of the...
Duo Arrested in Connection With Deadly Shooting in Reno
Two people have been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting near downtown Reno earlier this month. Police say they arrested 21-year-old Samuel Isaiah Garcia-Kleider and 25-year-old Kenneth Lee Rhinehart Jr., both of Reno. The medical examiner's office says 19-year-old Dayton Manning of Reno died on scene. Police say "the...
Former Nevada Deputy Attorney General accused of murder to appear in court in December
Tudor Chirila was in court today for an identity hearing. The suspect now has a Governor's Warrant Hearing on December 5, 2022 where the Governor will sign a valid warrant of arrest after a decision that extradition from Reno to Hawaii should happen. Chirila is accused of a murder that...
Sparks woman indicted on charges related to $7 million Ponzi scheme and obstruction
A Sparks woman was indicted Tuesday on wire fraud, money laundering, and obstruction of justice charges related to a $7 million advance fee Ponzi scheme and obstructing the government’s investigation, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. Anna Kline, formerly Jordana Weber, 33, of Sparks is charged by indictment with...
Officer Involved Shooting at Sparks Police Department
There was an officer involved shooting at the Sparks Police Department Tuesday morning. Just before 3 a.m., a Sergeant with the Sparks Police Department encountered an armed man outside of their station. The man had already fired his handgun. After several hours of negotiations, officers fired shots after the subject...
Sparks Police warn of phone scam
Recently, the Sparks Police Department has received information that members of our community have received phone calls from their agency asking for personal information or demanding money. If these requests are refused, threats have been made to arrest the person. It is critically important to know that the Sparks Police...
Registration now open for 2022 Griswold Challenge
(October 18, 2022) Free registration is now open for families and businesses to participate in the annual Griswold Challenge, a holiday light decorating contest the December 1st through 3rd in downtown Sparks. 39 North Downtown has teamed up with One Nevada Credit Union to present the 7th Annual Griswold Challenge,...
