AFP

Flood of forlorn Venezuelans brave jungle crossing in Panama

Wading through knee-deep mud, some limping, hundreds of Venezuelan migrants battle against fatigue with their eye on the prize: hope for a new life in the United States. But like most of her fellow migrants, she vowed to "keep trying" until she gets into the United States.
The Associated Press

Golf cut rules Inglis out of cricket’s Twenty20 World Cup

SYDNEY (AP) — A freak injury while playing golf has ruled Australia’s backup wicketkeeper Josh Inglis out of cricket’s Twenty20 World Cup. Inglis cut his right hand when the shaft of his club — a six iron — snapped as he swung at the ball during a social round at a Sydney course on Wednesday.

